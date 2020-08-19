Venture investor Kevin Hartz targets tech founders with blank-check firm By Reuters

©Reuters Kevin Hartz, co-founder and chairman of Eventbrite, goes to the yearly Allen andCo Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho



By Krystal Hu

(Reuters) – Blank- inspect acquisition business one , backed by ticketing website Eventbrite Inc (N:-RRB- creator Kevin Hartz, has actually begun its look for a tech firm to combine with, as it made its stock exchange launching on Tuesday after raising $200 million.

The business, whose stock rate closed up 1% at $10.10 on the New York Stock Exchange, is targeting fast-growing tech start-ups valued at around $1 billion, signing up with the race amongst unique function acquisition business (SPACs) seeking to take so-called unicorns public.

A SPAC is a shell business which raises cash in a going public (IPO) to pursue an acquisition at a later date.

As creator of Eventbrite and early investor in Airbnb, Uber Technologies Inc (N:-RRB- and Pinterest Inc (N:-RRB-, Hartz stated he sees SPACs as an extension of venture investing.

“It’s capital to help the company grow and expand, but also cross over into the public market,” Hartz stated in an interview. “We’re not big-name hunting today. We’re looking to buttress them as special founders and operators to really help founders build something enduring.”

Over 100 SPACs are …