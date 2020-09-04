Venice Film Festival 2020: Best red carpet fashion

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

The red carpet at this year’s Venice Film Festival is showing to be unlike any prior to it, with stars getting here on the island of Lido in face masks and dress to a soft reception.

The 77th edition of the festival is among the very first significant cultural occasions to happen in Europe given that the coronavirus pandemic took hold on the continent, with the Cannes Film Festival canceling its 2020 occasion in May.

“We are not proud to be the first, after the forced pause, to be able to do so,” stated Roberto Cicutto, president of festival organizer La Biennale di Venezia, in an online statement “But we are proud of having shown… that it can be done, putting in place all the safety measures and presenting a program that has little to envy those of the preceding years.”

A range of face masks have actually been on screen on this year’s red carpet. Credit: Tiziana Fabi/ AFP/Getty Images

Those precaution consist of compulsory face masks, temperature level checks, physical distancing throughout screenings and a wall developed around the red carpet to keep the general public away.