Venice Commission’s opinion ‘fully in line’ with our bill – justice minister on constitutional reforms – Armenian News

Armenia’s minister of justice on Monday dismissed the concerns over discrepancies between the Venice Commission’s Opinion on the constitutional reforms and the draft legislation proposed by the parliamentary majority.

In his speech at the National Assembly’s special session debating the bill, Rustam Badasyan said he finds the document, released by the Council of Europe’s Commission of Democracy through Law, fully in line with the bill in terms of “conceptual provisions”. He cited specially the agreement on the principle adopted and the authorities’ option for enacting the Constitutional Court model proposed underneath the 2015 amendments to the essential law.