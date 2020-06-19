Venice Commission delivers opinion on Article 300.1 of Armenia’s Criminal Code – Panorama

The Venice Commission adopted on Thursday an amicus curiae brief relating to Article 300.1 of Armenia’s Criminal Code which penalizes overthrowing the constitutional order requested by the country’s Constitutional Court.

For the amicus curiae brief, the Constitutional Court of Armenia has asked the Venice Commission five specific questions:

1) Do the offences against the constitutional order prescribed in the criminal laws of the member States of the Venice Commission contain references to constitutions or their specific articles?

2) How would be the concepts of constitutional order, overthrow of the constitutional order, usurpation of power described in the relevant legal acts of the member States of the Venice Commission and, in particular, in criminal laws, and are there judicial interpretations of these concepts?

3) Which are the European standards for the necessity of certainty of a criminal law?

4) Do the legislations of the member States of the Venice Commission stipulate an identical offence to the one prescribed in Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia?

5) If so, which is the most effective practice from the perspective of legal certainty?

The Venice Commission’s secretariat has received information from most of the members of the Venice Commission with regards to the above-mentioned questions. As the material received is not comprehensive and shows significant differences in the difficulties addressed and the detail provided, the conclusions drawn can only be tentative.

According to the commission, in terms of dealing with offences against the constitutional order (or its equivalent), national constitutions and legislation tend to vary among Venice Commission member states. In countries where offences contrary to the constitutional order – called such – exist in the criminal law, an explicit mention of the specific articles of the constitution appears to be lacking.

On the other hand, a number of constitutions explicitly refer to the work of respecting the constitutional order, however while some define it

Nonetheless, the final outcome may be drawn that most (if not all as the terms used slightly differ as seen above) of the criminal law provisions implicitly make reference to the constitution by citing certain constitutional principles, such as for example sovereignty, territorial integrity, principle of democracy, or by referring to certain constitutional institutions, such as parliament, institutions/government organs established by the constitution. By means of such references, criminal law provisions indirectly make reference to the respective articles of the constitution that specify these maxims or establish and govern these institution, the amicus curiae brief states.

In most member states, statutory provisions usually do not provide any legal definition of the idea of “constitutional order” or what would constitute “overthrowing the constitutional order” or the “usurpation of power”.

In conclusion, member states, for the most part, report that the statutory provisions governing these concepts haven’t been put on this day. Therefore, there appears to be no common best practice as to the factual circumstances.

With respect to the prohibition of retroactivity of criminal laws and the requirement of providing sufficiently clear and precise definitions of criminal acts in laws, criticisms of imprecisions regarding the concepts of constitutional order and the overthrowing of the constitutional order might be appeased in the data that there seems to be a convergence one of the member states of the Venice Commission to leave these concepts undefined or imprecise. Hence, no conclusion can be drawn with respect to what constitutes a most readily useful practice from the perspective of legal certainty.

Nevertheless, in view of this principle and the principle of proportionality, it appears only reasonable to expect that the more broadly the statutory provision is worded, the more consideration should really be given to the person freedoms and basic rights of the accused. Such a provision should be interpreted narrowly, taking into consideration the principle in dubio pro reo, the amicus curiae brief concludes.

The Venice Commission says it remains at the disposal of the Armenian Constitutional Court for further assistance in this matter.