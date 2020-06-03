Venezuela’s President Maduro vows to make historic Iran visit – Middle East Monitor

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro introduced yesterday his intention to make an official visit to Iran quickly to signal quite a lot of cooperation agreements, together with these associated to vitality and defence.

“I am obliged to go to personally thank the people,” Maduro mentioned in a state tv deal with, reported Reuters.

Maduro additionally acknowledged on Twitter: “I will go soon to Iran as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow us to participate in the Iranian-Venezuelan high-level government committee, to sign agreements and documents on cooperation in the fields of energy, finance, military, agricultural, technological, and scientific, as well as in the field of health care.”

The transfer comes amid rising ties between the international locations, each hit with US-imposed sanctions with Iran having now dispatched 5 gas tankers offering much-needed gasoline. According to PressTV, the fifth and final tanker within the flotilla has already entered Venezuelan territorial waters and has been escorted by the Venezuelan army.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, the Venezuelan chief additionally praised the function of Iranian-supported Hezbollah in Lebanon and mentioned he was assured that the motion, which has a longtime presence within the South American nation, is prepared to defend Venezuela if it had been to be attacked. In April, it was reported that Maduro appointed former vp Tareck El Aissami, accused of being a Hezbollah supporter, oil minister.

Maduro’s predecessor, the late President Hugo Chavez had cast shut ties with Tehran and had visited Iran on a number of events. Maduro visited then Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2008 as Venezuela’s overseas minister.

