Venezuela’s Maduro tightens grip on power, helped by coronavirus lockdown

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan Supreme Court suspended the leadership of the main opposition party Primero Justicia and ruled a pro-government lawmaker should be responsible. On Monday, the same happened to the second-largest opposition party, Acción Democrática. Both decisions were based on complaints from expelled party members.

A week earlier, the country’s highest court appointed the brand new members of the Electoral Council, a body of five officials tasked with organizing elections. Of the brand new magistrates, two previously served as judges in the exact same Supreme Court, and one is really a former Socialist lawmaker who’s been under US sanctions since 2017.

The court, that has traditionally supported the president, made the decision although the Venezuelan constitution states the National Assembly — which is controlled by the opposition — should elect the members of the Electoral Council. The ruling was element of a pattern whereby the most notable court has refused to identify the legitimacy of the assembly.

Hailing the rulings on Tuesday, Maduro declared: “We’re going to change everything that must be changed at the National Assembly. With lots of strength and lots of faith, our action will be grandiose.”

Coronavirus politics

The rapid-succession rulings by the Supreme Court suggest the equilibrium is tilting in Venezuela and that Maduro feels confident enough to cement his rule whilst the opposition has been effortlessly silenced by coronavirus.

Until at the least March 2020, Venezuela lived through a kind of institutional limbo: on one side was Maduro, who has ruled the country since 2013 and who is accused of rigging election after election and transforming his presidency in a dictatorship. On another side was Juan Guaidó, the leader of the National Assembly who the US and tens of other countries recognize because the legitimate interim president so long as Maduro stays in power.

Guaidó had no authority in Caracas, but he had the support of the international community, exemplified by when he was invited as a guest to President Trump’s State of the Union address in February.

Coronavirus changed all that: Suddenly political and institutional clashes were pushed aside and Maduro asserted himself as the person in charge of combatting the pandemic.

He issued curfews, received medical aid from China, and started appearing on television detailing measures and announcing new cases and deaths nearly every day.

With a populace in lockdown to prevent virus spread, the opposition could no longer organize street protests or even gather in person at the National Assembly.

“It’s pretty clear that Maduro took advantage of the pandemic,” Geoff Ramsey, a Venezuela expert at the think tank Washington Office for Latin America, told CNN. “If at any moment in the past two years he appeared weak or not in charge, he’s making up for it now.”

To date, Venezuela has registered significantly less than 3,500 coronavirus cases and only 28 deaths, although experts doubt the reliability of the figures because the country’s health system is in disarray and has limited capacity to do Covid-19 tests.

Luisa Ortega Diaz, a former attorney general turned Maduro’s foe, told CNN she could not believe the success story painted by the federal government. “It sickens me that Maduro claims to be this anti-Covid paladin when he has no interest in the welfare of the people.”

Ortega though admitted Maduro has been able to utilize the pandemic to strengthen his rule.

Maduro’s great leap forward

Maduro’s latest moves never have passed under-noticed. On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the brand new Electoral Council “illegal” and said the sentence “takes Venezuela further away from a democratic transition.”

Similar criticism came from the European Union and the Lima Group, which pulls together a few Latin American countries that not recognize Maduro.

But apart from condemning the latest push by the Venezuelan leader, there appears to be little that the international community may do to bring change to Venezuela for now.

Maduro plus some of his closest officials have been under direct US sanctions since 2017, followed by an oil embargo in 2019. He survived several attempts to topple him and almost as much negotiations directed at brokering a peaceful solution. Despite all of this, he’s still standing.

Moreover, Latin America is among the most hotspot of the pandemic and most of its governments are more occupied with battling the virus than with getting a solution for the political impasse in Venezuela.

“The pandemic was like the perfect opportunity for Maduro,” said Margarita López Maya, a Venezuelan historian at the Central University in Caracas.

His decision to place the military in charge of the coronavirus response strengthened his social get a handle on, she said. [10] In March, the Venezuelan Army was deployed to impose strict social distancing measures throughout the country, while recently soldiers have now been manning gasoline stations to ration fuel.

“In Venezuela, we have an expression — fleeing forward,” López Maya said. “Evidently, the government felt this was the right time to execute a great leap forward to position themselves ahead of the future.”

What comes next?

The future remains unclear in a country as volatile as Venezuela.

One of the five new members of the Electoral Council, Rafael Simón Jiménez, told CNN that he sees himself being an opponent to Maduro and that the opposition must look into his appointment as an advance toward fair elections.

Jimenez is part of a sizable grouping of “dissident chavista” opposition figures: politicians who caused Maduro and his predecessor the late Hugo Chavez before falling out in clumps with the ruler. Similar to former AG Ortega Diaz, Jimenez is no ally of Maduro, but neither automatically a part of the opposition light emitting diode by Guaido.

So far, Guaidó has said that he does not recognize the Supreme Court ruling, and he will not take part in an election organized by the new Electoral Council.

Nevertheless, the opposition parties new leaders appointed by court order this week could choose to compete in the election, further disintegrating the opposition field between groups that recognize Guaido’s leadership and groups that not.

Ramsey, the analyst, still finds some hope for a peaceful solution in Venezuela.

The international community in particular, that he said, still sees a negotiation between Maduro and the opposition as the most effective outcome, even though it condemned the new Electoral Council it appears to most probably to the chance that Maduro himself will take part in the next round of elections.

Maduro’s departure is definitely touted as a necessity for any meaningful negotiation in Venezuela, if the opposition would drop that requirement the federal government could be persuaded to engage in meaningful negotiations to obtain sanctions relief, Ramsey said.

Pompeo’s statement on Monday listed five “key areas” as essential for free and fair elections. None of them addressed Maduro’s role, leaving the doorway open to eventual participation. “The window is small, fading, but the door is not shut completely,” Ramsey said.

López Maya on the other hand has a more pessimistic outcome in mind. “I don’t see the logic behind the government’s push,” she said. “Even by stealing the election and winning the National Assembly, what do they do? What comes the day after? More conflict and division and the Venezuelans are tired of it.”