Venezuela’s Maduro tightens grip after dividing opposition

Venezuela’s hardline president Nicolás Maduro appears to be pulling off an impossible feat: strengthening his grip on power despite a dire coronavirus emergency and a devastated economy, which has reduced the once-wealthy oil producer to subsistence status.

Mr Maduro, a socialist whose 2018 election victory is widely considered to have been fraudulent, succeeded this week in provoking a major split in the democratic opposition over participation in forthcoming elections and widening a diplomatic divide between Washington and the EU.

The move has seriously undermined Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader on whom Washington had pinned all its hopes of unseating Mr Maduro. It has emerged that, without his knowledge, at least two members of his coalition had been conducting clandestine talks with the Maduro government about taking part in December’s congressional elections.

Mr Guaidó, strongly backed by the US, has insisted that the opposition will not take part in a vote which it regards as fraudulent. Minimum conditions for democracy do not exist, he argues, in a country where political parties are banned or taken over by the government, the press is muzzled and the election authorities are subject to political control.

