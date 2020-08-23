Venezuela’s Maduro thanks Iran for helping oil industry overcome U.S. sanctions By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Venezuela’s President Maduro holds a press conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas



CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday thanked ally Iran for helping the South American nation overcome U.S. sanctions on its oil industry and drifted the concept of acquiring rockets from the nation.

Washington preserves rigorous sanctions versus Iran’s oil industry to attempt to stop the nation’s nuclear program. Earlier this year, Tehran sent out numerous gas freights to Venezuela to assist it overcome fuel scarcities, in addition to devices to assist state oil business PDVSA fix its shabby refineries.

“We are helping each other,” Maduro stated in an interview broadcast on state tv. “I think the Iranian experience will help us reinforce our management capacity.”

He did not offer additional information of how Iran was helping, noting he must keep “silence since we are in a war.”

Washington’s sanctions on PDVSA are implied to pressure Maduro, a socialist implicated of rigging his 2018 re-election, to resign. Earlier this month, the United States took 4 freights of Iranian gas en path toVenezuela

The growing ties in between Iran and Venezuela are worrying other nations in the area …