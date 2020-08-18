Venezuela’s COVID-19 infections set to overwhelm testing capacity, says opposition adviser By Reuters





CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s rate of infection of COVID-19 is set to overwhelm its testing capacity, most likely leading to a synthetic flattening of the contagion curve, a legislator and medical adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido stated on Monday.

The federal government of President Nicolas Maduro preserves Venezuela carries out the greatest variety of COVID-19 tests in the area per million occupants.

The nation has actually signed up 33,755 infections and 281 deaths, and infections have actually surpassed more than 1,000 a day.

Maduro says authorities have actually carried out 1.64 million tests, however has actually not stated if they are fast tests or PCR (polymerase domino effect) tests, which are thought about more dependable.

However, lawmaker Jose Manuel Olivares, from Guaido’s pandemic advisory group, informed an online media conference that authorities perform simply 600 to 800 tests a day and the outcomes are provided up to 2 weeks later on.

“We are reaching the point that the number of daily cases is going to be greater than the testing capacity … and that is going to produce an artificial flattening” of the contagion curve, Olivares stated.

The obvious flattening “will generate a supposed calm” in the population and “the result will be the population’s greater exposure” to …