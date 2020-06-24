Venezuelan activist warns Americans about statue removals: It will be a ‘slippery slope’

PROTESTERS ATTACK WISCONSIN STATE SENATOR IN CHAOTIC NIGHT AT CAPITOL: REPORT

“I don’t think they’re seeing past what’s going to happen next because they’re thinking these are just symbols of oppression,” she famous. “But, I had a lot of friends [who] told me, ‘Oh, it’s just the Confederate statues.’ And, I said, ‘No, it’s not going to be just the Confederate statues. Just wait and see.’ This is a slippery slope.”

According to Rogliani, any and all symbols of American historical past at the moment are on the chopping block.

“Founding Fathers are going to be attacked. Religious symbols are going to be attacked. And next, probably, museums.” she predicted. “I mean, anything can be attacked if you just let it happen. If you just let the first ones come down, then [there are] no limits to what’s next.”

Rogliani informed Ingraham the place New York State Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo sees a good “statement about equality” and “a healthy expression,” she sees one thing else.

“It’s an attempt to change the identity of the country. That’s my opinion. And, that’s what they did to us,” she mentioned. “Of course, it was different. At that point, they already had taken the government. But, at this point, they’re trying to change the national identity and they’re trying to destroy the system. And, if they get to the government, they’ll do it. They certainly will do it.”

Ingraham requested Rogliani if there was the potential for different international locations to be concerned in creating anarchical chaos within the United States.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they are involved,” she replied.

“In fact, another of those videos that I made on TikTok — I was talking about how the Venezuelan regime was involved in the protests that are going now. And, we saw the emblems of the [Black Lives Matter (BLM)] founders being an ally to the Venezuelan regime. I saw pictures of them in 2015 where…one of the co-founders of the BLM movement went to Venezuela….and said that she was happy to be in a place with intelligent political discourse,” concluded Rogliani.