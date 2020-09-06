Venezuela health workers get first payment from funds frozen in U.S., Guaido says By Reuters

©Reuters Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido participates in a press conference after Venezuela’s pro-government supreme court changed the leaders of 2 essential opposition celebrations, months ahead of legal elections in Caracas



CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan health workers have actually begun getting $100 regular monthly payments funded by funds that the United States took from the federal government of President Nicolas Maduro, opposition leader Juan Guaido stated on Saturday.

The U.S. Treasury Department in August authorized making use of the funds to assist Venezuela’s health workers on the cutting edge of the battle versus COVID-19 in the middle of a hyperinflationary recession.

“Men and women who earned between $6 and $8 per month now have an account,” Guaido stated in a social networks broadcast, including that some 3,000 workers medical professionals and nurses have actually gotten the cash.

Venezuela’s details ministry did not instantly respond to an ask for remark.

Guaido, who is acknowledged by lots of nations as Venezuela’s genuine president, revealed the strategy in May however might stagnate forward without permission from the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control.

The United States disavowed Maduro in 2015 and took funds that Venezuela’s federal government had actually held …