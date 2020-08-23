Venezuela buying Iranian missiles ‘a good idea’ – Middle East Monitor

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday stated it would be a “good idea” to check out purchasing missiles from Iran, a day after Colombia stated Venezuela was thinking about such a strategy amidst growing ties in between Caracas and Tehran, Reuters reports.

Iran in May provided gas to Venezuela to relieve persistent scarcities, activating alarm bells in Washington as the 2 nations broaden trade relations amidst efforts to weaken aggressive U.S. sanctions programs.

“It had not occurred to me, it had not occurred to us,” Maduro stated throughout a telecasted broadcast with cabinet members, advising Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to follow up and jokingly informing his cabinet to keep the strategy a trick.

READ: Colombia implicates Venezuela of attempting to obtain Iran missiles

“Padrino, what a good idea, to speak with Iran to see what short, medium and long range missiles they have, and if it is possible, given the great relations we have with Iran.”

Colombian President Ivan Duque stated on Thursday that Maduro is wanting to purchase Iranian missiles and is turning over weapons made in Russia and Belarus to Colombian armed groups, pointing out intelligence reports.

Weapons purchases appear reasonably not likely for Maduro, whose federal government is having a hard time to purchase standard food and medication or to supply fuel to the …