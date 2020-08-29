Veljko Paunovic named Reading manager | Football News





Serb Veljko Paunovic will organize the Championship side for the upcoming project

Reading have actually selected Serb Veljko Paunovic as their brand-new first-team manager.

Paunovic has actually formerly handled Serbia groups at under-18 and under-19 level, prior to assisting the under-20s to the FIFA World Cup in 2015.

His latest supervisory stint can be found in the MLS in Chicago Fire in 2015, where he handled assisted them to the end of season play-offs in 2017. He left the club in November in 2015.

Reading owner Dai Yongge stated: “With large experience of leading flight football as both a gamer and a coach throughout Europe and in the United States, and with tested pedigree of effectively dealing with young up-and-coming footballers on both the domestic and worldwide scene, I am positive Veljko can assist take this club forward.