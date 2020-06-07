Anyone wandering alongside a quiet avenue in central Seville at 8.30pm on Saturday would have witnessed the odd sight of a 17th-century Dutch governor carrying a Covid-19 masks as he as soon as once more handed over his metropolis to Spanish forces.

The Surrender of Breda, a big second in the Dutch war of independence immortalised in Diego Velázquez’s eponymous painting, was brought to life by a historical reenactment group to mark the 395th anniversary of the occasion, and the Spanish painter’s 421st birthday – each on 5 June, albeit 26 years aside.

It was staged a day after the anniversaries, exterior the mid-16th-century home the place Velázquez was born, and which is being was a studying centre and museum devoted to the artist and his life.

The recreation, which the home’s house owners hope will turn into an annual occasion, was barely sophisticated by Spain’s coronavirus restrictions.

Enrique Bocanegra, the person behind the museum venture, mentioned: “We did it for the first time last year but we wanted to make it a bit bigger this year, with two horses and a little cannon. We couldn’t get a lot of people along otherwise it would have been cancelled, so we just did a small recreation.”

Masks had been worn and numbers stored to a minimal.

“It was basically for us,” mentioned Bocanegra. “It was a bit like playing a football match with no spectators, but it looked lovely in the end and it’s a little tradition that we’re keen to maintain.”

Bocanegra, a journalist and creator who was impressed to rescue the dilapidated home after a go to to William Shakespeare’s dwelling in Stratford-upon-Avon, hopes the property might open to guests subsequent 12 months.

He and others have already begun creating hi-tech copies of a few of Velázquez’s best-known works – together with An Old Woman Cooking Eggs, which sits in the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh.

But earlier than the copies will be exhibited in the home the place their creator was born, the property wants an intensive renovation.

“We’re just waiting for permission to start the restoration works and we’re hoping to begin later this month,” mentioned Bocanegra. “We’re going to start with the roof but the problem with renovating a 16th-century house is that it’s like opening up a melon – you just never know what you’re going to find inside.”