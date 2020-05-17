Vehicles, not marches, to mark Iran’s annual anti-Israel rally – Middle East Monitor

Rallies subsequent week in Tehran to mark the annual Quds Day towards Israel will contain Iranians driving in automobiles not marching via the streets, to keep away from spreading the coronavirus, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated on state tv on Saturday, Reuters reviews.

The elite Revolutionary Guards could be in control of organising the rallies, Rouhani stated, including that these becoming a member of in might nonetheless chant slogans from their automobiles and wave flags.

Rallies to mark Quds Day, which makes use of the Arabic title for Jerusalem, are held in cities and cities throughout the nation and goal to present of help for the Palestinians. Typically these marching chant “Death to Israel” and burn the Israeli flag.

Rouhani stated Quds Day, held annually on the final Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan which falls on May 22, would go forward as regular in 218 different cities and cities, the place the coronavirus outbreak has been much less extreme than the capital.

“The coronavirus danger is still there, but our situation is better than before,” he stated. “”We have crossed the primary peak.”

As of Saturday, Iran’s dying toll from the pandemic stood at 6,937 with 118,392 recognized instances, the well being ministry stated.

Hezbollah’s Nasrallah: Israel DM an ‘idiot’ over claims Iran withdrawing from Syria

The ministry spokesman stated the dying toll up to now 24 hours was 35, the bottom up to now 70 days, whereas the variety of new instances was 1,757.

Shia Muslim shrines dotted across the nation are due to reopen for six hours a day after Ramadan, which is predicated on the lunar calendar and is anticipated to finish round May 24 this yr.

Shrines would open for 3 hours within the morning and three hours within the afternoon, Rouhani stated, though he stated some areas of the shrines, reminiscent of slim corridors, would keep shut.

The president stated eating places would additionally reopen after Ramadan and sports activities actions would resume with out spectators. Universities, however not medical colleges, would reopen on June 6, Rouhani added.