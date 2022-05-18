“Since May 16, we have had a situation when the vehicles of citizens carrying out an awareness rally by police officers were taken to a specially protected area without justification and are still not returned to the owners,” Taguhi Tovmasyan, chairwoman of the NA Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs, wrote on her Facebook page. Informing that he had sent a letter on this issue to Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan.

“The owners of the cars were not given a good reason by the Police on the basis of which their vehicles are kept in a specially protected area. It turns out that the Police simply confiscated the property of the RA citizens, neither returning nor mentioning the grounds on which they did not return it. This is the most permissive…

It should be noted that taking vehicles to a specially protected area, not returning them to their rightful owners without legal justification, violates a number of citizens’ rights, including the right to property. Therefore, such actions of the Police are not in accordance with the law, they are obviously disproportionate interference with a person’s property rights, և these vehicles must be returned immediately to their rightful owners.

Taking into account that the solution of the submitted issue is subject to the competence of the RA Police, I sent a letter to the RA Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan եմ I asked to instruct the relevant bodies to study the presented issue և to provide information on the issues mentioned below ․

1. Since May 16 of this year, how many vehicles of citizens carrying out an awareness-raising car have been taken to a specially protected area – on what grounds?

2. When does the police plan to return their vehicles to the mentioned citizens located in the specially protected area?

I will provide additional information on the developments in the process, “Taguhi Tovmasyan wrote.