Vehicle collision with Russians injures 4 US troops in Syria – Panorama

A vehicle collision in the eastern part of Syria left American troops with concussions, 2 U.S. authorities stated Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

One authorities stated Russian cars hit a light- armored U.S. military vehicle, hurting 4Americans The authorities stated 2 Russian helicopters flew above the Americans, and among the airplane was within about 70 feet the vehicle.

National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot stated in a declaration that a Russian vehicle struck the American vehicle near Dayrick, in northeast Syria.

“To deescalate the situation, the coalition patrol departed the area,” Ullyot stated. “Unsafe and unprofessional actions like this represent a breach of deconfliction protocols, committed to by the United States and Russia in December 2019.”

The authorities stated the event is being talked about by senior authorities from both nations who regularly work to avoid disputes in between troops in that location. U.S. and Russian leaders have regular discussions to attempt and prevent contact in between their troops there.