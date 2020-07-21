Vehicle Car Motorcycle Personal GPS/GSM/GPRS/SMS Tracker, Tracking Device System 303G, Waterproof, Quad Band, Real-time, Remote Control, Google Map



Features:

Working Based on existing GSM/GPRS network and GPS satellites, Set multiple functions of security, tracking, monitoring surveillance, emergency alarms and management，this product can locate and monitor any remote targets by SMS or internet. Vehicle purpose.

Built-in GSM, GPS antenna, compact, elegant appearance.

Support GPS and LBS (Location based service) double tracking solutions.

Support SMS/GPRS/Internet Network data transmission

Support configure the settings remotely

Set multiple functions of security, tracking, monitoring surveillance, emergency alarms and management in its entirety.

Specifications:

DIM: 8.9×5.0×1.6cm

Weight: 65g

Network: GSM/GPRS

Band: 850/900/1800/1900Mhz

GPS sensitivity: -159dBm

GPS accurancy: 5m

GPS start time: Cold status 45s, Warm status 35s, Hot status 1s

Car power supply: 12 V -24V

Back up battery: Chargeable 3.7V 500mAh Li-ion battery

Storage Temp: -40°C to +85°C

Operation Temp. : -20°C to +65°C

Humidity:5%–95% non-condensing

Remote Setting Configure / Control:

Sigle locating, accurancy range ≤5m.

It can track and monitor remote target by SMS or internet.

It allows you to track the whereabouts of anything.

Keep you noticed when valuable items has been moved.

Car 12 V -24V standard power supply and Chargeable 3.7V 800mAh Li-ion back up battery. At least 20 to 29h real time continuously tracking.

Package included:

GPS303G x 1

Remote Control x 1

12Pin harness x 1

Relay x 1

microphone x 1

English User Manual x 1

This item Not include sim card , need a Compatible with 2g network sim card.

🐫【Widely Used】Set multiple functions of security, tracking, monitoring surveillance, emergency alarms and management in its entirety. Support 9-36V, so it can be installed on Bus, taxi, truck ,personal car, business car etc.

🐫【Easy to Install】Built-in GPS,GSM antenna, Support GPS and LBS (Location based service) double tracking solutions. Input sim card, Turn on the device, Support to set 5 admin number monitor the GPS device.

🐫【GPS Tracker 】Based on the GSM / GPRS network and GPS satellite positioning system, It can track and monitor remote target by SMS or internet. Point-to-point, point to group, group-to-group monitoring.

🐫【Lifetime Warranty】”COROTC” Professional GPS Tracker Manufacturer. 60 Days Money Back,60 Days Exchange and Lifetime Warranty. 👍👍👍👍!!!