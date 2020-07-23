Vehicle Car GPS Tracker TK103A, GSM Alarm SD Card Slot Anti-Theft Realtime Spy for GSM GPRS GPS System Tracking Device

Price: $29.99
Car GPS Tracker GPS103A/TK103A Real-time tracking Google Map Link Tracker Android IOS App for tracker home Support Fuel sensor , quad band , LBS , SD card.
1.Auto track continuously
2.Automatic update positions of vehicle turns
3.GPS drift suppression
4.Absolute street address by SMS
5.Location based service (LBS)
6.Monitor
7.Data logging
8.Data Load
9.Forward the third parties message
10.Charges Inquiry
11.Alarms
12.SOS
13.Geo-fence
14.Multi-area management
15.Movement alarm
16.ACC working alarm &Fuel Alarm
17.Cut off the Oil and Power System
18.Arm
19.Disarm
20.Alarms under Arm State
21.Silent Mode
22.Alarm without GSM network service
23.Check the Vehicle State
24.Reset Hardware
25.Terminal (local) Time Setting
26.TCP/UDP switch
27.Less GPRS traffic
28.Modes Switch between SMS and GPRS
29.Set up monitor center number
30.SD card slot
Package Content:
1pc* Genuine Box
1pc* GPS TRACKER TK103A
1pc* GPS Antenna 3 meters long
1pc* GSM Antenna 3 meters long
1pc* Plug 10 pin Harness
1pc* relay
1pc* microphone
1pc* User Manuals
1pc* CD
Please Note:
This GPS trackers need to use a Sim card for 850/900/1800/1900MHZ,not support 3G,4G sim card. The package no include sim card, customers need to get it from your own country by yourself.
Set multiple functions of security, tracking, monitoring surveillance, emergency alarms and management in its entirety. Support 9-36V, so it can be installed on Bus, taxi, truck ,personal car, business car etc.
Built-in GPS,GSM antenna, Support GPS and LBS (Location based service) double tracking solutions. Input sim card, Turn on the device, Support to set 5 admin number monitor the GPS device.
Based on the GSM / GPRS network and GPS satellite positioning system, It can track and monitor remote target by SMS or internet. Point-to-point, point to group, group-to-group monitoring.