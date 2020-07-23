Vehicle Car GPS Tracker TK103A, GSM Alarm SD Card Slot Anti-Theft Realtime Spy for GSM GPRS GPS System Tracking Device



Car GPS Tracker GPS103A/TK103A Real-time tracking Google Map Link Tracker Android IOS App for tracker home Support Fuel sensor , quad band , LBS , SD card.

1.Auto track continuously

2.Automatic update positions of vehicle turns

3.GPS drift suppression

4.Absolute street address by SMS

5.Location based service (LBS)

6.Monitor

7.Data logging

8.Data Load

9.Forward the third parties message

10.Charges Inquiry

11.Alarms

12.SOS

13.Geo-fence

14.Multi-area management

15.Movement alarm

16.ACC working alarm &Fuel Alarm

17.Cut off the Oil and Power System

18.Arm

19.Disarm

20.Alarms under Arm State

21.Silent Mode

22.Alarm without GSM network service

23.Check the Vehicle State

24.Reset Hardware

25.Terminal (local) Time Setting

26.TCP/UDP switch

27.Less GPRS traffic

28.Modes Switch between SMS and GPRS

29.Set up monitor center number

30.SD card slot

Package Content:

1pc* Genuine Box

1pc* GPS TRACKER TK103A

1pc* GPS Antenna 3 meters long

1pc* GSM Antenna 3 meters long

1pc* Plug 10 pin Harness

1pc* relay

1pc* microphone

1pc* User Manuals

1pc* CD

Please Note:

This GPS trackers need to use a Sim card for 850/900/1800/1900MHZ,not support 3G,4G sim card. The package no include sim card, customers need to get it from your own country by yourself.

Set multiple functions of security, tracking, monitoring surveillance, emergency alarms and management in its entirety. Support 9-36V, so it can be installed on Bus, taxi, truck ,personal car, business car etc.

Built-in GPS,GSM antenna, Support GPS and LBS (Location based service) double tracking solutions. Input sim card, Turn on the device, Support to set 5 admin number monitor the GPS device.

Based on the GSM / GPRS network and GPS satellite positioning system, It can track and monitor remote target by SMS or internet. Point-to-point, point to group, group-to-group monitoring.