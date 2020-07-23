Vehicle Car GPS Tracker 103B GSM Alarm SD Card Slot Anti-Theft Realtime Spy Tracker for GSM GPRS GPS System Tracking Device

Price: $32.99
Car GPS Tracker GPS103/TK103B Real-time tracking Google Map Link Tracker
Main Functions:
1.Single Locating
2.Auto track continuously
3.Automatic update positions of vehicle turns
4.GPS drift suppression.
5.Absolute street address by SMS
6.Location based service (LBS)
7.Monitor
8.Data logging
9.Data Load
10.Forward the third parties’ message
11.Charges Inquiry
12.Alarms–Low Battery Alarm, Power Off Alarm
13.SOS14.GPS blind alert
15.Geo-fence
16.Multi-area management
17.Move alarm
18.Accident alarm (Optional)
19.ACC working alarm & Fuel Alarm(need to connect with fuel sensor)
20.Cut off the Oil and Power System
21.Arm
22.Disarm
23.Alarms under Arm State–Door alarm, Shock Sensor alarm, ACC alarm
24.Silent Mode
25.Alarm without GSM network service
26.Check the Vehicle State.
27.Reset Hardware–SMS Reset and Reset Button to Reset
28.Terminal (local) Time Setting
29.TCP/UDP switch
30.Configure parameters by USB(Optional)
31.GPRS Setting-Configure APN, GPRS User Name and password Setup, IP and Port Setup
Package Content
1pc * GPS TRACKER GPS103
1pc* GPS Antenna 3 meters long
1pc* GSM Antenna 3 meters long
1pc* Plug 10 pin Harness
1pc* relay
1pc* microphone
1pc* User Manuals (English)
Please Note:
The package no include sim card,customers need to get it from your own country by yourself.
🐫【Widely Used】Set multiple functions of security, tracking, monitoring surveillance, emergency alarms and management in its entirety. Support 9-36V, so it can be installed on Bus, taxi, truck ,personal car, business car etc.
🐫【Easy to Install】Built-in GPS,GSM antenna, Support GPS and LBS (Location based service) double tracking solutions. Input sim card, Turn on the device, Support to set 5 admin number monitor the GPS device.
🐫【GPS Tracker 】Based on the GSM / GPRS network and GPS satellite positioning system, It can track and monitor remote target by SMS or internet. Point-to-point, point to group, group-to-group monitoring.
🐫【Sincere Service 】 “COROTC” Professional GPS Tracker Manufacturer. If you are not completely satisfied with your order, Please contact us, We will give you a satisfactory solution.