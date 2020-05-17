Vegas Magician Hits Up Jeff Lowe’s ‘Tiger King’ Zoo for Future Act

Exclusive

A popular Vegas magician is seeking to get where Siegfried as well as Roy ended– so, normally, he mosted likely to go see the largest feline guy in the video game today … one Jeff Lowe

Sources inform TMZ … Murray SawChuck– that’s obtained his very own residency program at the Tropicana Hotel in Sin City– lately connected with Jeff to speak store as well as talk about the opportunity of getting some tigers for a possible brand-new act he intends to present on the strip.

Our resources claim Murray made note of Roy Horn’s heartbreaking passing away of late, as well as saw an opening for an additional tiger magic program that he could simply wan na fill up … as well as due to the hit Netflix collection, figured he would certainly contact Jeff to see if there was a bargain they can make.

Murray the Magician (as he’s understood in Vegas) ventured bent on Oklahoma City to make it occur, as well as came by Jeff’s Tiger King Zoo– previously called Joe Exotic’s GW Zoo– as well as explored the premises. Later … Jeff as well as Murray, with their women in tow, struck the community as well as wound up at a jam-packed bar called Kong’s Tavern, where they obtained the VIP therapy.

Sounds like points went off easily, however we ought to claim … our resources claim Jeff is still thinking about the deal as well as hasn’t made any kind of choices on whether to companion with Murray.