Vegas Looking at Ways to Lift Coronavirus Restrictions, Safely Reopen

Las Vegas is wanting into methods to carry coronavirus restrictions and safely reopen the world well-known strip — however it’s gonna change your Vegas expertise without end.

Our sources in Vegas inform TMZ … when the casinos reopen, they’ll completely have completely different layouts and practices, and the most important points on the desk are cleanliness and spacing.

We’re informed casinos can have to be certain gamblers do not get too shut to each other, and which means spacing out individuals at desk video games like blackjack.

The strip sees about 115,000 revelers on a median day, so the chance for spreading the virus stays excessive whereas there is no vaccine. As a outcome, we’re informed officers’ high precedence is stopping a COVID-19 flare up.

Our sources say monumental sanitation efforts are being mentioned for casinos — machines will want to be cleaned greater than ever earlier than, they usually’ll want a system to sanitize taking part in chips, playing cards and cube — the three surfaces gamblers contact essentially the most.

We’re informed on line casino operators are working straight with authorities officers to hammer out a plan to carry restrictions and reopen the town — however there are a whole lot of hurdles. For occasion, our sources say they have not even begun to sort out nightclubs.

As you recognize … Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak closed all of the state’s casinos in mid-March to gradual the unfold of the coronavirus, and the order’s now in place till at least April 30. Sisolak stated this week the state is not even shut to lifting restrictions, so do not guide these flights simply but.

The Nevada Gaming Board tells TMZ … security is a high precedence, in addition to defending staff and guests, and concepts on how to accomplish that safely are being exchanged.