VeChain’s New Partnership Could Bring Blockchain Tech to Dozens of Untapped Industries

The VeChain Foundation has actually partnered with the accounting and consulting company, Grant Thornton Cyprus.

According to a statement from the business, the partnership hopes to extend blockchain options to a range of industries. These will mainly be figured out by the Cypriot business’s network of consumers, however might consist of the food market, pharmaceuticals, logistics, the automobile market, supply chain management, renewable resource, e-commerce, and more.

Discussing the business’s interest in Blockchain advancement, Grant Thornton Cyprus’ director of dispersed innovation, Alexis Nicolau, kept in mind that legislation governing blockchain innovation in Cyprus “is imminent.”

Sunny Lu, co-founder and CEO at VeChain, thinks that the pandemic has actually assisted to restructure the worldwide financial order. He states that the circumstance motivated VeChain to speed up “digitalization which enhances the need for digital solutions” in the post-pandemic period.

Recently, the VeChain Foundation revealed a blockchain-based food security option based upon its Blockchain- as-a-Service platform.

The services used by the platform consist of traceability design templates for origin traceability, cross-border traceability, full-process traceability, and more.