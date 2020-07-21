Veanic 2-Pack 3D Replacement Joystick Analog Thumb Stick for Switch Joy-Con Controller – Include Tri-Wing, Cross Screwdriver, Pry Tools + 4 Thumbstick Caps



Price: $15.99 - $14.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 22:13:50 UTC – Details)



NOTE: Please calibrate the joystick using Nintendo switch setting after installation if it drifts Package Includes:

2 x Replacement Joystick for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

4 x Replacement “Y” Screws

1 x “Y” Tri-wing Screwdriver

1 x “+” Cross Screwdriver

1 x Tweezers

2 x Pry Tools Made to fit Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

Special designed left/right replacement joystick for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, makes it looks new all the time

Replacement analog joystick for Nintendo Switch Joy-con; Works for Left or Right joy-con controller

NOTE: please calibrate the joystick using Nintendo Switch setting after install

Package include: 2 x Replacement Joystick for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

Replaces your worn-out or damaged analog, fix the joycon controller drift issues, bring your controller back to life

Comes with the “Y” Tri-wing Screwdriver and “+” Cross Screwdriver repair tools, tweezers, 4 Replacement “Y” Screws and pry tools