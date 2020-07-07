VB-drinking larrikin crashes TV feed to say Victoria border closure means he can’t go Centrelink

A VB-drinking larrikin crashed the live TV feed to complain that will he could not get to Centrelink due to the Victorian border closure.

The man damaged an interview getting filmed inside Albury-Wodonga, around the border regarding New South Wales in addition to Victoria, about Tuesday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced typically the strict closure on Monday morning inside a bid to stop the 2nd wave regarding coronavirus distributing from Victoria into the woman state.

A VB-drinking larrikin crashed the live TV feed to complain that will he could not get to Centrelink due to the Victorian border closure

A total of just one,000 cops and support personnel will certainly patrol typically the border to check just about all cars bridging between the declares and happens from 12.01am Wednesday.

In the video you pushed themself into the movie and began talking to the Nine News reporter about how a lot he resented the border closure.

‘It’s not necessarily good, mister I avoid really offer a f**k,’ the man claims to typically the reporter right behind the digicam.

‘Mate I reside here and also you try to lock myself out of weakling Wodonga in addition to Albury… how am I expected to acquire to Centrelink?’

The man discussed that he lived around the Victorian aspect of the border but there was clearly only a Centrelink inside Albury, which is in NSW.

‘That’s exactly what I’m genuinely worried about you understand… where otherwise would I actually go?’ he requested.

The video has been posted to Twitter with the reporter in addition to quickly received more than one,000 loves.

The person crashed a discussion being recording in Albury-Wodonga, on the border of New South Wales and Victoria, on Tuesday

Twitter users relocated to the to compliment the man regarding his credibility.

‘He makes heading to job and having to pay taxes worthwhile,’ 1 man had written.

Another agreed in addition to said you in the movie needed the GoFundMe to ensure that he can start his very own podcast.

‘This is the best thing on the web OMG,’ another person said.