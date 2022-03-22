The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed, difficult-to-pass highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Due to the weather conditions, the Ministry of Emergency Situations urges to leave only in case of urgent need.

In Aragatsotn region, the roads leading from “Amberd” high mountain air meteorological station to Amberd fortress և Lake Kari, Vardenyats mountain pass, Berd-Chambarak, Gndevaz-Jermuk of Vayots Dzor region, Ashotsk of Shirak region, Aragatsin of Aragatsotn region are closed.

Tsoghamarg-Bavra highway of Shirak region is closed for trucks.

Vayk-Sisian-Goris-Kapan highway is closed for trucks, and difficult for passers-by (one-way).

Vanadzor-Dilijan, Vanadzor-Alaverdi, Lori region, Ijjan, Tavush region, Bagratashen highways are closed for trucks with trailers, and other types of vehicles are difficult to pass.

Spitak-Stepanavan bends of Lori region, Alaverdi-Jiliza և Tashir-Blagodarnoye, Syunik region, Aparan, Talin inter-community highways are difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

Saravan- “Zanger” highway is difficult to pass for all types of vehicles, and for trucks with trailers only in case of using tire chains.

The roads of Aragats region of Aragatsotn region are icy in places.

It is snowing in the bends of Tigranashen, Ararat region.

There is a snowstorm on the Aragyugh-Buzhakan highway of Kotayk region.