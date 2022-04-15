Vaspurakan jewelry is presented in a new way | Morning:

Mher Sahakyan, who wants to continue his father’s work, has been engaged in silversmithing for ten years. He has his own workshop. She is a clarinetist by profession, but has decided to continue her family business.

“My teacher was my father, I saw his work and learned, but my mother and brother also have a great contribution in this work, this was our family business,” he says.



The jewelry made by Mher’s family is of Armenian origin, was created at the end of the 18th century, and has a history of more than two hundred years. The jewelry was made in Vaspurakan region. The master who made the necklace is unknown, they do not know him, all this has been passed down from generation to generation. They only know that he was Armenian. “We have received necklaces, rings and bracelets from ancient times. The masters who made them at that time created, for example, belts with different designs, but they probably did not think that they could also make necklaces or earrings from that design. Now, for example, I also make a necklace from the given design of the belt and vice versa, from the design of the necklace. I made my first necklace at the age of eleven, which sold out very late. I began to doubt, maybe I did not prepare well, that people see and do not go, but my father assured me that one day he would come and buy by all means, and that was the case. “I was very happy to see what I made with my own hands on someone’s neck,” says our interlocutor.



According to silversmith Mher, anyone can do this job, but not everyone can create. He is easily separated from his works because he sees that his clients love them. “Once one of my friends said, ‘One day you will get tired of that job, I had a slight doubt, I thought, maybe there will come a time when I get tired, but I did not believe and I still do not believe.’ “Every time I cook with love and pleasure, when I see that our customers wear and feel good, I feel good too.”



Customers are mostly interested in the history of the jewelry, Mher says, they love to tell the story of jewelry, they are also interested in what they wear. “There are customers who order a copy and want to wear it themselves, that’s why I do not make the second one, but in many cases, when I make jewelry, there are some that are so indescribably beautiful to me that I think “I should not repeat the second, the third,” he says.

Every year new tools come out that are needed to get a good job, the silversmith Mher goes, but mostly uses his father’s tools, which do not even need repair.

