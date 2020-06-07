Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez may be staged at Las Vegas Raiders’ new stadium | Boxing News



















2:30



Vasiliy Lomachenko said his goal to win all 4 belts within the light-weight division after defeating Luke Campbell in August 2019

Vasiliy Lomachenko might return to the ring at the new house of NFL facet the Las Vegas Raiders, promoter Bob Arum says.

Lomachenko, who holds WBA, WBC and WBO light-weight belts, will face undefeated IBF champion Teofimo Lopez and talks have been held with the new facility in Vegas to host the battle with a small crowd.

“A big fight, we’re hoping to do it in September with a limited audience,” Top Rank’s Arum, who promotes each Lomachenko and Lopez, instructed Sky Sports.

The Allegiant Stadium, new house of the Las Vegas Raiders

“We’re speaking to the new American soccer group, the Las Vegas Raiders, who’ve a fantastic new $1.eight billion stadium.

“They’re speaking to us about doing this battle of their stadium in September for possibly 10,000 individuals unfold out.

“Everybody is working to get these items executed. We cannot speak positively till we’ve happy all of the regulatory our bodies.

“The Nevada commission is way ahead of everybody in terms of moving forwards.”

The Allegiant Stadium, the official title for the new house of the Raiders, was being constructed for the beginning of the following NFL season.

Arum’s Top Rank will host their first boxing occasion since lockdown started on Tuesday at Vegas’ MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, with Shakur Stevenson preventing Felix Caraballo.

Ukraine’s pound-for-pound star Lomachenko mentioned about upcoming opponent Lopez: “He’s a very good boxer, a high fighter. He is younger and hungry and has massive energy.

“I would like this battle as a result of he’s a world champion and he holds my belt, the IBF title.

“The most interesting thing for me will be to look into his eyes and his father’s eyes and see their reaction after the fight.”

Lomachenko mentioned of Lopez’s strategies contained in the ring: “It will make my job simpler.

“It isn’t a straightforward sort of preventing, it isn’t a straightforward fashion.

“It is less complicated to field attacking fighters who’re coming forwards. It’s a lot simpler.

“Counter-punchers are more difficult to fight. The winner will be whoever has the best boxing IQ.

“I believe I do know what I’ve to do to win.”

Lopez had beforehand warned Lomachenko: “It’s not going to go 12 rounds. At points, it will be technical but at points, I will muscle him, I will be a bully.”