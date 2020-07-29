Vasilis Barkas: Celtic set to complete deal for Greece international | Football News





Vasilis Barkas is on the edge of finishing a relocation to Celtic

Celtic are surrounding the finalizing of AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas for a preliminary cost of ₤ 3m.

The 26- year-old, who has actually been topped 10 times by Greece, went through a medical in Glasgow on Wednesday, with a deal anticipated to be finished in the coming days.

Sky Sports News comprehends Celtic will pay AEK a preliminary cost of EUR3.3 m (₤ 2.95 m), with additional add-ons based upon looks.

During lockdown, Neil Lennon lost the services of both Fraser Forster, who has actually returned to Southampton after his loan deal ended, and fellow goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who moved to Hearts after his agreement ended.

Scott Bain stays with the club, and although Celtic were eager to re-sign Forster on an irreversible deal, settlements might not be concluded with the English goalkeeper.

Celtic will start their Scottish Premiership title defence in your home to Hamilton Academical on August 2, while Rangers travel to Aberdeen on August 1, with both video games reside on Sky Sports

Neil Lennon’s Celtic side, who were crowned champs for the ninth succeeding season in May after the SPFL decided to cut the 2019/20 project, are looking for a 10 th straight title, and will host the Accies at Celtic Park in a 4.30 pm kick-off on the Sunday, while Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are at Pittodrie at 12.30 pm on the Saturday.

Also on the opening week, Motherwell’s journey to Ross County on August 3 will be live on Sky Sports, while all 12 Scottish Premiership groups will be revealed live on Sky Sports in August, with more live components to be revealed from September onwards.

From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to provide live protection of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 video games readily available on the brand-new house of Scottish football.