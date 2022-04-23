Varicose veins are dilations of the subcutaneous veins of the lower extremities. A duplex examination is performed to determine the presence or extent of varicose veins, as well as the presence of a thrombus. Swelling, pain, skin discoloration, and fatigue may occur as the disease progresses.

High temperature helps to dilate the veins, reduce their tone, slow down blood circulation. Therefore, the exacerbation of varicose veins is more typical in the summer months.



What can be done so that the varicose veins do not get worse in hot weather? Radiologist Adrina Torgomyan advises:

It is desirable to use water treatments often, go swimming, take a contrast shower. These remedies improve blood circulation.

Avoid high-heeled shoes (it is advisable to wear shoes with a medium heel size of up to 4 cm).

Drink plenty of water – 1.5-2.0 liters. If the body does not receive enough fluid, it becomes dehydrated, as a result of which the viscosity of the blood increases, the circulation slows down, and a great burden falls on the veins.

Walk in the morning և in the evening. Physical activity improves blood circulation.

Use sunscreen.

Adjust the diet. Avoid smoked, greasy, salty, spicy foods, alcohol. Eat more fruits and vegetables.

Lose weight, as weight gain leads to the development of varicose veins.

Avoid daylight.

Use compression knitwear to help with blood circulation. The type of compression knitwear must be prescribed by a doctor.

By following your doctor’s advice and instructions, by being under his constant supervision, you will be able to get rid of troublesome problems and pains more easily.

