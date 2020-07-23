Varian tribute to Mountain Angel | Racing News

Roger Varian has actually paid tribute to his “trainer’s dream” and Royal Ascot winner Mountain Angel.

The six-year-old was being gotten ready for the Group Two Sky Bet York Stakes when suffering a deadly injury in his last gallop prior to this weekend’s race.

Mountain Angel showed himself much better than ever by beating the stylish Sir Dragonet in the Wolferton Stakes at the Royal conference last month – and Newmarket fitness instructor Varian was so satisfied that he was preparing ahead to a possible return to Ascot in October for the Champion Stakes.

Among Mountain Angel’s 5 profession triumphes from 23 begins, along with his last accomplishment at Ascot, back-to- back handicap successes at Epsom last spring were highlights – and he likewise went on to two times complete a close 2nd in Group business in France.

Varian stated: “He improved with age – he was a fitness instructor’s dream.

“He was an extremely sound horse, an extremely uncomplicated horse, constantly provided 100 percent and simply improved as he aged.

“It was most likely a career-best on his last start at Royal Ascot – who understands, perhaps the very best was still ahead of him.

“He provided us a fun time in 2015, winning those 2 huge handicaps at Epsom – they’re the days it’s interesting to get your winners, Oaks day.

“The City And Suburban is a race I have fond memories of, going back to when I used to work for Michael Jarvis – he used to like winning that race.”

Mountain Angel took advantage of his capability to manage soft ground to win the Listed Wolferton decisively.

Varian included: “He had an excellent development. He didn’t leap directly to the Pattern races – he won some huge handicaps along the method, and clearly knocked on the door of Group races last fall.

“He had whatever in his favour at Ascot – he likes that soft ground – however it was an excellent efficiency, I believed, winning the Wolferton.

“It may sound a bit pie in the sky, but we were working Champion Stakes backwards – take a fresh horse back to Ascot in October, on soft ground.”

Addeybb, who beat Mountain Angel into 5th in the Wolferton in 2015, showed it can be a stepping stone to the Champion Stakes by going on to surface second to Magical in the masterpiece fall Group One.

“As Addeybb proved last year, when you do get a horse who likes those conditions, the Wolferton can be a strong pointer to the Champion Stakes,” statedVarian stated Varian.

“We’re clearly mad at what has actually occurred.

“He was an excellent horse for the owner (Ziad Galadari), and we feel for him losing his horse – and for (groom) Mark Whitehead, who’s taken care of the horse his entire life because he’s been with me.

“It’s always sad when you lose any horse, but a horse like him especially.”