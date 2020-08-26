Vardy signs new three-year deal with Leicester to stay until 2023

The England global just recently passed the 100-goal mark in the Premier League and has actually been rewarded for his great kind with a new deal

Leicester have actually validated that Jamie Vardy has actually signed a new deal with the club that will take him through until 2023 with the Foxes.

The England global forward ended up the 2019-20 season with 23 Premier League objectives, providing him the competitors’s Golden Boot.

With a previous deal that was due to end in 2022, Leicester have actually moved to keep the 33-year-old on their books for a minimum of an extra year.

“The journey that I’ve been on with this football club is hard to describe, and although we’ve accomplished so much together already, I know that I’ve got so much more to achieve with this team, so it’s a special feeling to be able to commit my future to Leicester City once again,” Vardy informed the club’s official website.

” I enjoy playing my football in front of our fans at King Power Stadium and I’m thrilled to continue this journey at such an interesting time for the club.

“We have actually a great group that I think can getting back at much better and I can’t wait to see what we can attain together in the next couple of years.”

Vardy has actually been among the renowned figures of Leicester’s increase to prominence in the Premier League, which peaked in …