Varavara Rao: Outrage as jailed Indian poet contracts Covid

The plight of an 80-year-old poet who has contracted Covid-19 in prison is causing increasing outrage in India.

Varavara Rao is a Maoist ideologue and poet who has espoused radical thinking and revolutionary ideas in his work.

He has been around jail for a little over two years for allegedly inciting caste violence. He has strongly denied the allegations and no charges have been formally brought against him.

Mr Rao’s family said that he was delirious and being held in terrible conditions.

They said that when they tried to go to him at a state hospital earlier this week, they found him on a soiled bed soaked in urine with no-one around to attend to him. Local media reported that Mr Rao had been not able to recognise his wife and daughters.

His coronavirus diagnosis came the next day.

Mr Rao was admitted to a medical facility only after his family issued a statement and held a crisis press conference alleging he was being denied proper medical assistance despite his rapidly deteriorating health, and the subsequent outrage.

The statement – titled “don’t kill Varavara Rao in jail!” – said Mr Rao was delirious and not able to even brush his teeth without the assistance of his cellmate, who is still another activist jailed in connection with exactly the same case.

This revelation has fuelled increasing anger, specially given that his incarceration continues despite the raging Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra state where he’s been imprisoned.

Despite several attempts by his lawyers, he has been consistently denied bail. And though he’s experienced jail for just two years, the case he’s charged in has not been taken to the courts.

A comment in the area Scroll internet site said that the state’s treatment of Mr Rao amounted to the “state imposing capital punishment without trial”.

There are also strident calls on social networking to release him and give him the medical assistance he requires.

Varavara Rao is is not any stranger to prisons.

Since 1973, he’s spent significantly more than 10 years in prison under governments of all political persuasions. Mr Rao has been blamed for inciting Maoist revolutionaries with his writings and speeches, and hatching conspiracies to overthrow elected state governments.

But not really a shred of evidence has been produced to prove his involvement and he’s been never been found guilty. By all accounts he has never been an underground revolutionary.

Mr Rao is a polarising figure.

His supporters admire his unwavering fealty to ideology and his open support for a barred Maoist party. They also vouch for his impeccable personal integrity.

His critics find his unabashedly radical politics dogmatic, outdated and incendiary.

Mr Rao’s frequent incarceration for supporting an ideology which a former prime minister described as India’s “greatest internal security threat” proves India continues to have a low threshold for tolerating dissent.

Mr Rao will be held along side several other activists and writers under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) – an anti-terrorism law that makes it nearly impossible to get bail.

Police accuse them of instigating caste violence at a Dalit rally in Bhima Koregaon village in the western state of Maharashtra on 1 January 2018.

Earlier, a consortium of more than 100 global intellectuals, including Noam Chomsky and Homi K Bhabha, had called for his release.

Several international organisations have also expressed concern at his plight.

Human Rights Watch has called the detentions of all activists “wrongful” and “politically motivated” and questioned why the federal government did not investigate the allegations that Hindu nationalist leaders may have had a role in the Bhima Koregaon violence?

In May, the European Parliament Subcommittee on Human Rights wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah saying it was alarmed by the “intimidation and harassment of human rights defenders” by the authorities.