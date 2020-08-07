Varane calls on Real Madrid to step up without ‘very important’ Ramos

The La Liga champs will be without their inspiring skipper for a vital clash on Friday night

Raphael Varane stated Real Madrid need lots of leaders on the pitch to overhaul Manchester City for a Champions League quarter-final berth in the lack of star captain Sergio Ramos.

Madrid travel to the Etihad Stadium for the 2nd leg of their Champions League last-16 tie versus City on Friday, having actually lost the opener 2-1 previous to the coronavirus-enforced break.

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne condemned Madrid– who had Ramos dispatched in the Spanish capital– to defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu in February.

With Ramos sidelined, routine centre-back partner Varane stated: “I believe Sergio is an extremely essential gamer for us, however we understand that we are a group where all of us have our function.

“For example, I constantly assist my team-mates, it is my method of playing and I like to cover others. In the locker space I yap with my team-mates about the strategy, that will never ever alter.

“To win the Champions League we have to be a strong group, with many leaders, we know the importance of Sergio, but we all have to play a great game to qualify.”

Madrid head into the 2nd leg having actually dismissed bitter competitors Barcelona as La Liga champs after the 2019-20 season was stopped in March due to Covid-19

Zinedine …