VAR: Pierluigi Collina calls for more use of pitchside monitors | Football News





Chris Kavanagh used the pitchside monitor before sending off Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah

Referees’ chief Pierluigi Collina has underlined the importance of using pitchside monitors and warned video assistant referees must not show the “wrong kind of solidarity” by supporting incorrect on-field calls.

The Premier League acknowledged penalty decisions in all three of Thursday night’s top-flight matches were ultimately wrong.

The league’s policy is that referees should use the monitors sparingly and as an alternative rely mostly on the VAR’s guidance regarding whether or not to improve a decision, a posture which is absolute to come being doubted heading to the new season.

Collina will be the chairman of the referees’ committee in FIFA. Football’s world ruling body has brought over obligation for exactly how VAR will be implemented through the game’s law-makers the International Football Association Board (IFAB), and Collina wants to visit a consistent method worldwide.

The 60-year-old Italian would not directly criticise the Premier League but noted against the misplaced feeling of devotion between authorities to cover up mistakes, which often he mentioned could in the end “kill” the referee’s job.

“Another thing to be considered (is) a sort of wrong idea of solidarity,” he advised the World Football Summit.

“If you are part of a group, you always make an effort to protect your own team-mates. If your team-mate made an error, you try to look for everything to state ‘No, simply no, no, having been correct’.

“It’s a form of a friendly relationship I would state. Referees need to understand the unification and the a friendly relationship that they wish to show would be to tell their own colleague ‘Be careful, you may have made the mistake’.

Pitchside monitor’s happen to be used moderately in the Premier League

“‘It’s far better that you have an additional chance viewing the event on a keep an eye on, you have evaluated probably incorrectly,’ to ensure that finally you may avoid an error.

“A wrong decision taken in an important match, a key decision, from our experiences in the past can really kill a referee’s career. (VAR) is a very important safety net for referees.”

David Elleray, the specialized director of the IFAB, said within February however be “astonished” if the Premier League would not make higher use of pitchside monitors next period.

Collina would not touch upon specific tournaments, but additional: “What we have been trying to perform is to possess consistent evaluation, to have regularity, to have steady decisions popular among video associate referees indicating referees to examine something not really on the pitchside monitor.

“It might be very complicated to switch from what you are used to doing when you play domestically into a different way when you play internationally.”

Manchester United’s penalty had been one of three inappropriate decisions within Thursday’s online games

Collina was mentioned the particular problems encountered together with offside selections since the intro of VA, and if the different method of showing the calls might make that more approved, in the way goal-line decisions right now generally are usually.

“Offside can occur anywhere in 55-60 metres of the outfield, so it’s much more complicated to have the same kind of approach goal-line technology,” he mentioned.

FIFA used semi-automated offside technologies at the Club World Cup last December and Collina said it truly is undergoing more testing, expecting to to offering the referee with immediate evidence.

Collina mentioned: “We are working. VAR is only five years old. He is a young boy, who is learning and certainly will improve.”

He said at a later date he predicted becoming a VARIFR?N would be a specialism, using the illustration of the various skill models required in between a referee and a great assistant.

“I had two experiences in my life as an assistant referee – and they were two nightmares,” he or she said.

“It is more than probable that in the future we will have specialised video match officials.”