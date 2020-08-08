‘VAR is an absolute disgrace’ – Referees’ calls cause storm in action-packed Barca-Napoli clash

Both sides had cause for grievance after an awesome very first half that yielded 4 objectives and refereeing debate aplenty

The very first half of Barcelona’s Champions League last-16 tie versus Napoli was filled with action and enjoyment, however there was likewise no scarcity of debate thanks to the actions of the ever- dissentious Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Match authorities Cuneyt Cakir described VAR no less than 3 times in the opening 45 minutes, which completed with Barcelona holding a commanding 3- 1 lead at CampNou

Barca would go on to advance past Napoli after a 3- 1 win on the night and a 4- 2 triumph on aggregate, with all of the debate coming in the very first half.

First Napoli were incensed when Clement Lenglet’s opening objective was enabled to stand, regardless of replay video footage revealing that the protector had actually plainly pressed his marker aside prior to heading house from a corner with 9 minutes on the clock.

Lionel Messi then doubled Barca’s lead on the night with an exceptional private objective, just to discover himself on the incorrect side of a VAR call minutes later on.

The Argentine believed he had actually doubled his tally after chesting down Frenkie de Jong’s cross in package, however after a prolonged assessment Cakir considered that he had actually utilized his arm to manage the ball prior to shooting past David …