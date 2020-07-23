Vantrue 128GB U3 V30 Class 10 MicroSDXC UHS-I 4K UHD Video Monitoring Memory Card with Adapter for Dash Cams, Body Cams, Action Camera, Other Surveillance & Security Cams



Record and Play Smooth Videos in 4K & Full HD

It is a premium sd card that allows you to capture, playback and transfer a large number of multimedia files, provides longterm, continues and high quality 1080P Full HD recording as well as 4K UHD video recording.

Fast Transfer Speed of 128GB Memory Card

Thanks to the class 10 standards, the Vantrue SD card delivers super-fast speeds to ensure smooth video capture, the transfer speed of up to 80MB/s and the write speed clocks up to 70MB/s.

Durable Design for Use in Extreme Environments

Made to work well in harsh conditions and offers a high level of durability to withstand extreme temperature, water, magnet and X rays, so you can enjoy your adventures without worrying about the durability of your memory card.

Perfect for Your Dash Cam and Monitoring Systems

The Vantrue SD card is ideal for storage intense and write-intensive applications, designed for video monitoring through dash cams and surveillance cams.

High Compatibility

Works well for various devices, including dash cams, cameras, surveillance system, smartphone, drones, camcorders, tablets, pc, game consoles, etc.

Ready-to-use microSD Card adapter

The Vantrue Memory card 128GB comes with convenient SD adapter, compatible with any devices with SD card slot.

Supports 4K and 1080P Full HD video recording and playback with UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10. (Performance results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors)

Compatible with all Vantrue dashcams and most of the dashcams in the market. Ideal for video monitoring cameras, surveillance cams, smartphones, CCTV, body cams, drones, tablet etc.

The Vantrue High Endurance Video Card is able to withstand extreme temperatures, magnet, water and x-rays. Works perfectly in environments ranging from -13℉～185℉, storage temperature of -40℉ to 185℉.

Free SD Adapter included, easy for transferring the videos to your PC.