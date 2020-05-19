VanMoof S3 review: Could this game-changing ebike transform your post-lockdown commute?

What can it do this my current bike can’t?

The Apple comparability is apt. It’s not an enormous overstatement to say that serious about the S3 as only a bike is a bit like pondering of the primary iPhone as only a cellular phone – there’s a lot extra happening.

An automated four-speed e-shifter, with customisable shifting ranges, means no extra guide gear adjustments. There are hydraulic brakes (upkeep free, VanMoof says), plus inbuilt GPS and Bluetooth to hook up with the VanMoof app, whereas a matrix mild show constructed into the crossbar exhibits the present pace and battery stage.

You can select from 4 ranges of electrical pedal help: 1 being minimal help (I nonetheless need to get match), four being a lot much less human effort (I’m lazy and I’m late for work). While on the suitable handlebar, a discreet enhance button gives an additional blast of torque for pulling away on the lights or tackling a steep hill with ease.

This is all right down to the 250W entrance wheel hub motor and the in-frame battery, which VanMoof claims is nice for between 37 and 93 miles between fees, relying on your stage of help.

Arguably, there’s extra tech right here than the typical commuter actually requires from his or her bicycle. Loads of the gadgetry within the S3 may very well be filed below “I don’t actually need that, but it sure is fun to have it”.

You might say the S3 is extra smartbike than ebike, and it’s fascinating to notice that the Carlier brothers are pitching it extra as a groundbreaking tech-packed automobile.

As Ties Carlier has identified, “We see Tesla and BMW as competition, not other bike companies.”

What is it prefer to experience?

The considerate design means the S3 gives a very snug, secure experience. The massive (28 inch) wheels and enormous body imply it may not be essentially the most agile bike for tight cornering, however the cushioned seat and effectively positioned handlebars present an ache-free expertise, even over lengthy distances, and a very good upright using place, excellent for busy city streets.

But it’s the on-board tech that makes this such a pleasure to experience. I’ve been recreating my five-mile commute (that includes south London’s reply to the rolling hills of Tuscany) for the previous few days, and selecting help stage three or four on the app means I not finish my journey a sweaty mess – one of many elements that places giant numbers of individuals off biking to work.

The enhance button is by far the bike’s most pleasing function, flattening any incline in my path with the flick of a thumb, and better of all, permitting me to drag away from junctions rapidly, safely and forward of the site visitors.

It’s as quiet as a monk too. Even on full energy mode, the S3 makes considerably much less noise than my rattly, clangy non-electric bike; there’s nothing greater than a faint hum.

How quick does it go? And are ebikes extra harmful?

Like any bike, it’s as fast and as safe because the particular person using it. Deploy the enhance button on setting four and, even from a standing begin, inside just a few seconds you’ll be zipping alongside at excessive pace, though the motor will cease serving to you when you transcend 15 mph.

(That’s except you alter the app setting from EU to US, through which case your prime assisted pace shall be 20 mph, however clearly no law-abiding British bicycle owner would do such a factor.)

And whereas the enhance button is a hoot, it looks like a useful security function too. Being in a position to get forward of vehicles, buses and looming lorries simply at site visitors lights in London made me really feel significantly much less susceptible.