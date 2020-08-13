VANKYO Wireless Earbuds X180 in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones for iPhone Android with USB-C Charging Case, IPX7 Waterproof Sport Headphones with Mic, Touch Control for Gym, Home, Office, Single/Twin



VANKYO X180 True Wireless Earbuds



VANKYO Portable Mini Bluetooth Earphones



Deliver premium sound in a compact and ergonomic design

Put VANKYO X180 wireless earbuds in your ears, indulge yourself in the world of incredible music with exceptional accuracy& clarity. Strive to bring premium audio items that feature good quality, extra comfort, and maximum functions to you

Playtime: Up to 25hrs

Waterproof: IPX7

Audio Codec: AVRCP/HFP/HSP/A2DP

LED Indicator: Show the status of your Earbuds

Type C Charging Port: Most advanced charging cable

Open to Pair: Open the lid, automatically turn on and pair to your last Bluetooth device

Engineered for a Secure, Stable Fit

An ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort, whether you are going to work or the gym. Fits for better sound – 3 different sizes of ear tips help form a comfortable in-ear seal for immersive listening.

Breathing LED Indicator

Charging

The LED Indicator on the earbuds will pulse blue slowly

Full Charged

The LED Indicator on the earbuds will be off

Ready for Pairing

After powering on successfully, the LED Indicator on one earbud flashes blue quickly, while the other pulses blue slowly.

Universal Compatibility

Equipped with the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 Chipset, making it easy to listen without interruption and staying connected when you are moving. This X180 Wireless Earbuds compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad, Macbook, Samsung Galaxy, Note, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Laptop, Smart TV and more devices.

Note:

1. You need a SEPARATE Bluetooth Transmitter when connected with TV or PC.

IPX7 Water Resistant

Made of advanced waterproof materials and design, these Sports Bluetooth Earphones are waterproof and sweat proof. You never need to worry about the damages of rain and sweat when you are doing sports. (Not for swimming)

Multiple Using Modes

Bin-aural Mode: Immerse yourself in the music world.

Sharing Mode: Enjoy a good time with someone you like.

Monaural Mode: For safety, only one should be worn when driving.

Portable Mini Charging Case

Compact, but sturdy, the X180 included charging case will fit in any bag or jacket pocket you’re taking On-the-GO with you. Lights on the outside will indicate how much power you have left before your next charge. Take with you while you commute, workout and travel across the country – even around the world.

Can either earbud be used independently while the other is in the case?



Yes. After pairing simply remove the earbud you don’t want to use and then put it into the case.

Do the X180 Earbuds Work with My Device?



Yes, as long as your device is Bluetooth-enabled with version 4.0 or above, including iOS, Android and Windows.

Can it connect to 2 different devices at the same time?



Sorry, X180 Wireless Earbuds can only connect to 1 device at the same time.

What if the X180 Wireless Earbuds broken OR it just doesn’t meet your expectation?



We admit that the Wireless Earbuds might break on rare occasions. If that happens, VANKYO will send you a new one

➤ 【Hi-Fi Sound with Powerful Bass】 Adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. Offer a Truly Natural, Hi-Fi Sound and Powerful Bass Performance with 6 mm Large Size Speaker Driver. Be sure to choose the suitable ear tips (S / M / L) to get a better sealing so as to block out noise around

➤ 【Type-C Charging & All Day Listening】 Supports 5 hours playback and the case supports up to 4 full charges. Up to 25 hours playtime. With type-C quick charge, it only takes 1.5 hours to charge the case. Breathing LED Indicator shows the status of the Earbuds.

▶ 【IPX7 Waterproof & Touch Control】 With Nano coating, it can fend off sweat and a good choice for workouts. X180 makes an ideal companion while jogging, running, yoga, sports, gym, cycling etc. (Not for Swimming and Taking Shower)

▶ 【One-step Paring & 2-Years Support】Open the charging box, you can seamlessly pair this device to your Bluetooth devices automatically without any problem. Perfect for your Apple, Android, iPhone, Samsung, Windows, tablets, laptops, etc.