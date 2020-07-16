Vankyo MatrixPad Z4 10 inch Tablet, Android 9.0 Pie, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage, 8MP Rear Camera, Quad-Core Processor, 10.1 inch IPS HD Display, Wi-Fi, Black



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 23:29:35 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Enjoy Splendid Display at Anytime

With its 178 degree IPS HD display, the Vankyo MatrixPad Z4 renders your digital media in vivid, lifelike detail. You’ll always enjoy crisp, vibrant images whether you’re watching movies, playing games with your kid or catching up on the latest news on the 10 inch display with 1280×800 resolution.

Power for What You Do

Your MatrixPad Z4 features a 2GB RAM and a 64 bit quad-core processor, offering smooth performance of playing videos, surfing the Internet, running light games, etc. The 4500mAh battery keeps you powered up for up to 6 hours of mixed usage. (Battery life will vary based on device settings, usage, and others.Certain apps may reduce battery life. Tablet case is not included.)

Store More of Your Moments

With 32GB on board storage, you can store tons of photos, eBooks, songs, and movies, etc. Plus, the Z4 tablet supports expandable memory by microSD card up to 128GB. Huge room for everything, from your go-to shows to your favorite memories.

Be Creative with the 8MP Rear Camera

The Z4 tablet features a 8MP rear camera which rivals most of the 10 inch tablets. Take stunning post-worthy pics or videos whenever you feel inspired, or record memorable moments for birthday party, family get together, etc. The 2-megapixel front camera enables video calling with friends, families who live apart.

Voice Control with Google Assistant

Quickly get answers, take calls, play a song, check the temperature, control smart devices and more – with the Google Assistant built in. It’s like having your own personal Google that’s always got your back.(Tablet stand is not included.)

Immersive Reading on the Big Display

Enjoy immersive reading with a widescreen 10.1 inch that delivers true-to-life color. Choose from millions of eBooks and magazine titles which could be downloaded via Google Play. Read comfortably at night with Eye Health, which automatically adjusts and optimizes the backlight for a more comfortable nighttime reading experience.

Display

7” HD

10.1” HD

10.1” HD

10.1” HD

10.1” HD

10.1” Full HD

Resolution

1024 x 600

1280 x 800

1280 x 800

1280 x 800

1280 x 800

1920 x 1200

Operating System

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Storage

32 GB (expandable by up to 128 GB)

32 GB (expandable by up to 128 GB)

32 GB (expandable by up to 128 GB)

32 GB (expandable by up to 128 GB)

64 GB (expandable by up to 128 GB)

32 GB (expandable by up to 128 GB)

CPU & RAM

Quad-core 1.3GHz with 2GB of RAM

64 bit Quad-core 1.5GHz with 2GB of RAM

Quad-Core 1.3GHz with 2GB of RAM

64 bit Octa-core 1.6GHz with 3GB of RAM

64 bit Octa-core 1.6GHz with 3GB of RAM

64 bit Octa-core 1.6GHz with 3GB of RAM

Battery life

Up to 8 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Up to 8 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Up to 10 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Up to 10 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Up to 10 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Up to 10 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Ports

micro-USB (2.0)

micro-USB (2.0)

USB-C (2.0)

Type-C (2.0)

Type-C (2.0)

Type-C (2.0)

Google Assistant enabled

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Camera

2 MP front camera and 5 MP rear-facing camera

2 MP front camera and 8 MP rear-facing camera

2 MP front camera and 8 MP rear-facing camera

5 MP front camera and 8 MP rear-facing camera

5 MP front camera and 8 MP rear-facing camera

8 MP front camera and 13 MP rear-facing camera

Connectivity

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) , BT 4.2

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) , BT 4.0

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) , BT 4.2

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), BT 5.0

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), BT 5.0

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), BT 5.0

High performance android tablet: The Vankyo Matrix Pad Z4 features a powerful and energy-saving 64 bit Quad-core processor 1. 5GHz, 2GB RAM, delivering quick app launches, smooth games and videos, and great overall performance.

Native and latest Android OS – Android 9 Pie: The GMS Certified Matrix Pad Z4 features Android’s latest version Android 9 Pie. Get rid of unexpected ads and have full access to Google Play and download the apps you love, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, kids app and more.

Wide and stunning IPS display: The 10 inch Matrix Pad Z4 tablet adopts a 1280 x 800 IPS display, which presents a bright display with vivid colors for a more true-to-life viewing experience from all angles. Read comfortably at night with Eye Health, an extra feature that automatically adjusts and optimizes the backlight for a more comfortable nighttime reading experience.

Portable tablet with dual speaker: The 10 inch tablet comes with dual speakers, which produce robust Audio for your favorite music, games and videos. At just over a pound, it’s so mobile you could take it everywhere.

32GB ROM with expandable memory: The tablet offers 32GB of onboard memory and includes a microSD card slot (microSD card sold separately) that allows you to add up to an additional 128GB of memory, keep all your favorite media with you wherever you go, such as eBooks, songs, videos, photos, music, etc.