Vankyo MatrixPad Z1 Kids Tablet 7 inch, 32GB ROM, Kidoz Pre Installed, IPS HD Display, WiFi Android Tablet, Kid-Proof, Pink



Price: $69.99

(as of Jul 19,2020 22:04:03 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Easy-to-use

Turn on the tablet, go to Kidoz, create accounts, limit screen time and manage content for multiple children’s profiles. Kids are safe to play in the kid-appropriate Internet environment. They can access websites that include all coloring, dress up, educational apps, online games. Download even more like YouTube Kids from Google Play. Kidoz automatically determines which of the games, books, apps are appropriate for your child.

Endless Kid-friendly Content

In Kidoz, there are over 40,000 pre-approved video clips, over 120 channels and up-to-date content all the time like online games, safe websites, educational apps for kids exploring, playing and learning. Kid gets new and recommended content based on usage history. You can grant access to the apps, games and movies which are carefully chosen for kids. Or even encourage kids with coins to buy premium contents in Kidoz App Store.

Paint Box for Creativity

Want to cultivate children’s interest in painting with this tablet? The Vankyo Z1 kids tablet comes with PaintBox available. There are over 100 stickers for drawing, which made it easy for children to draw with confidence. Just slide or swipe fingers from any direction. They can paint lines, sizes, shapes and patterns. Young kids could play coloring pages (cartoons, animals) which are much easier by choosing colors. And there are also painting Apps in the Kidoz App store for more fun.

Capture the Fun

Take pictures, selfies and videos with the 2MP front-facing camera and rear camera. Vankyo MatrixPad Z1 kids tablet enables the budding photographer to record or take any interesting moments when they are on a little adventure or exploration outside with friends. Cultivate creativity by using the paintbox for more effect for the photos.

HD Display with Eye Protection

The 7 inch kids tablet adopts a 1024 x 600 IPS HD display, which presents a bright display with vivid colors for a more true-to-life viewing experience from all angles. Worrying about kids playing tablets for too long? You can limit screen time in parent mode.And turn on Eye Health function, which automatically adjusts and optimizes the backlight for a more comfortable nighttime reading experience

Kid-Proof Case

The Kid-Proof case is designed to protect against drops and bumps with a perfect fit in hands—or enjoy hands-free with the built-in stand/handle. The 360°adjustable ring stand enables multiple viewing angles. Spin the stand around for a perfect viewing angle. It’s also easy for kids to carry it with the handle built in.

Display

7” HD

7” HD

Resolution

1024 × 600

1024 × 600

Operating System

Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo

Storage

32 GB (expandable by up to 128 GB)

32 GB (expandable by up to 128 GB)

CPU & RAM

Quad-core 1.5GHz with 1GB of RAM

Quad-core 1.5GHz with 1GB of RAM

Battery life

Up to 8 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Up to 8 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Ports

micro-USB (2.0)

micro-USB (2.0)

Camera

2 MP front camera and 2 MP rear-facing camera

2 MP front camera and 2 MP rear-facing camera

Content

Thousands of movies, TV episodes, books, eduacational apps, games, and more in Kidoz App Store and Google Play Store

Thousands of movies, TV episodes, books, eduacational apps, games, and more in Kidoz App Store and Google Play Store

Connectivity

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)

The Vankyo MatrixPad Z1 kids tablet comes with the COPPA Certified Kid App Kidoz preloaded, a shock-resistant bumper with built-in stand and Eye Health mode which filters blue light. It’s of 7 inch HD display, 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, Android 8.1 Go OS, Bluetooth and it weights less than 1 lb. Supporting 38 languages, including Spanish, every kid can play on it

Unlimited Kid-Appropriate Content: The Z1 kids tablet offers access to a range of age-appropriate and up-to date fun content including games, videos, paintings and educational apps, kid-safe websites, which are designed to hone in on math skills, reading, music, puzzles and creative arts

Advanced Parental Control: With parental control mode, you can create and customize profiles for kids’ accounts, hand-pick content for your kids, control screen time and ensure they are browsing safe websites. These security settings can be adjusted as kids grow with content tailored to their age

Large Storage and Long Lasting Fun: With the 32GB onboard storage and expandable up to 128GB by microSD slot, Vankyo kids tablet stores more appropriate cartoons, videos, educational games, eBooks, etc. The 2,500mAh battery ensures 8-hours mixed use on a single charge, making it portable and ideal for long flights or road trips

Exclusive Kid Proof Case: The specially designed case protects your kid’s tablet against dust, bumps and drops. At the same time, all the features are accessible with precise cut-outs of ports, cameras. A colorful and 360°adjustable stand on the back of case allows toddlers to go hands-free for watching videos and video chatting.