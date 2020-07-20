Vankyo MatrixPad S7 7 inch Tablet, Android 9.0 Pie, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, 5MP Rear Camera, Quad-Core, IPS HD Display, FM, GPS, Wi-Fi Only, Black



Vankyo MatrixPad S7 is the upgrade version of MatrixPad Z1, 2x the RAM, 50% faster than the previous generation. It comes with a 7 inch HD display, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM(expandable up to 128 GB), quad-core processor, Android 9.0 Pie OS, dual cameras(5MP rear camera), WiFi, FM, GPS. Complete tasks, enjoy movies on the go, watch drama on FaceBook, read E-books, play light games or use offline Google map outdoor. Make your day joyful and convenient.

MatrixPad S7 tablet runs the native GMS certified Android 9.0 Pie. It comes with only basic Apps installed, such as Google Play, Google Map, Google Music, Gmail, YouTube. With Google Play already on, you have full access to download any desired Apps from Google Play. Put an Android game App or music App from Google Play straight into your S7 tablet is easy. And you can download all kinds of entertainment Apps from Google Play Store.

1xTablet

1xUser Manual

1xCharging cable

Adapter is not included

Supported Adapter: 5V 2A, USB port

Android 9.0 Pie

7” IPS HD display

Quad-Core (4×1.3Ghz)

2GB RAM

32GB ROM, expandable up to 128GB

2MP front/ 5MP rear camera

802.11 bgn WiFi

Supported Adapter: 5V 2A, USB port

With its 178 degree IPS display, your MatrixPad S7 renders your digital media in vivid, lifelike detail. You’ll always enjoy crisp, vibrant images whether you’re watching movies or catching up on the latest news. Reading at night with the eye health function ON is easy for the eyes.

MatrixPad S7 now comes with 2900mAh battery, which keeps you powered up to watch, read and game at home or on the go for up to 8 hours of mixed usage. Your Vankyo tablet gives you the flexibility to go wherever the day takes you. (Battery life will vary based on device settings, usage, and others.Certain apps may reduce battery life.)

With 32GB on board storage, you can store more of your favorite music, photos, books and movies. Plus, the S7 tablet supports expandable microSD card up to 128GB. Large room for everything, from your go-to shows to memorable moments.

Integrated GPS sensor makes offline navigation outdoor possible if you have downloaded an offline map to the tablet.

Listen to your favorite stations, daily news, weather forecasts, and more with built-in FM.

The S7 tablet features a 5MP rear camera which rivals most of the 7 inch tablets. Take stunning pics or videos whenever you feel inspired, or record memorable moments for birthday party, or get together, etc. The 2MP front camera enables video calling with friends, families who live apart.

The S7 tablet is an elegantly designed tablet with a slim body. Its gentle, delicate design provide a luxurious look, while its slim, lightweight design (8.8oz) delivers a spectacular hand-feeling.

Display

Resolution

Operating System

Storage

CPU & RAM

Battery life

Ports

Google Assistant enabled

Camera

Connectivity

Faster and More responsive: Equipped with the powerful and energy-saving Quad-core processor 1.3GHz and 2 GB RAM, your MatrixPad S7 tablet enables quick app launches, smooth videos and great overall performance. It’s 50% faster than the 2019 edition.

Native and latest Android OS – Android 9.0 Pie: The GMS Certified MatrixPad S7 runs the lastest Android operating system, Android Pie, with basic Google apps already on and without bloatware. Get rid of unexpected ads and download apps from Google Play, such as SKYGO, NetFlix, YouTube and more.

Rich and Colorful Display: MatrixPad S7 features a 1024 x 600 IPS display and a bright, vivid picture. Enjoy movies and games in a crisp, clear HD resolution, with less glare and more brightness. Read comfortably at night with Eye Health, an extra feature that automatically adjusts and optimizes the backlight for a more comfortable nighttime reading experience.

Portable and long lasting fun: The solid 2900mAh battery enables up to 8 hours’ mixed use of reading, watching TV shows, surfing the web, playing light games, etc. At just over a pound, take it anywhere with you watching videos, reading, video calling, or taking photos., it’s more portable than ever.

Large enough for entertainment：The tablet offers 32GB of onboard memory and includes a microSD card slot (microSD card sold separately) that allows you to add up to an additional 128GB of memory, making it easy to store eBooks, songs, videos, photos, music, and other files.