VANKYO MatrixPad S30 10 inch Octa-Core Tablet, Android 9.0 Pie, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, 13MP Rear Camera, 1920×1200 IPS Full HD Display, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G Wi-Fi, GPS, Silver

Product Description

Brilliant 1080P Display

Featuring a vibrant 10.1-inch display, the MatrixPad S30 brings your photos, videos, and games into vivid, true-to-life detail. Easily fold tablet case into different positions to create a stand for viewing, reading, or making video calls.

Tablet case sold separately.

Large Enough for Storage

Store all your happy moments with a capacious 32GB of built-in memory. Expand your storage up to 128GB anytime with a Micro SD card. Never delete songs, photos or videos, thanks to ample memory.

Video about how to make your SD card work has been uploaded. Please watch the video from the part “Videos” on this page if it’s necessary. Micro SD card sold separately.

Capture Your Moment

Take stunning photos, selfies, and HD videos by 13MP back camera with advanced features. Making video calls by 8MP front camera with friends or families who live apart. Quickly switch between shooting photos and videos when inspired.

Go Faster, Go Further

With Bluetooth 5.0, MatrixPad S30 provides double transfer speeds and 4 times of communication distances than Bluetooth 4.2 devices. Your favorite videos, music and photos transfer become faster and easier than ever.

This tablet doesn’t support a SIM card, WiFi only.

GPS Supported

Download offline maps to locate, find a destination and plan a route when Wi-Fi signal is not available. Plug in your headphones to listen to your favorite FM stations at home or on the road. You can enjoy the music even when you’re not connected to Wi-Fi.

Please pre-install offline maps before going outside.

Loud Double Speakers

The MatrixPad S30 tablet comes with dual box speakers, which ensures adequate external volume and sound quality, while effectively suppressing the popping and crackling sounds at higher volumes to give you a more comfortable listening and viewing experience.

Always Back You Up

Thanks to the 6000mAh battery and the efficiency of the octa-core processor, the VANKYO MatrixPad S30 tablet lets you enjoy your favorite activities and apps for longer and keep you going through the day.

Battery life depends on usage.

Powerful Processor and Blistering Performance: The octa-core processor with frequency of up to 1.6 GHz and 3GB RAM gives you higher performance than quad-core processor while consuming less power. MatrixPad S30 is geared for multitask, fast switch between apps and tasks for movies, videos and games.

Fast and Effective Android Tablet: Features latest Android 9 Pie version and certified by GMS, MatrixPad S30 offers optimized experience for you to focus on the task at hand, on the content you really care about and the interaction with the features you want. Get rid of unexpected ads and have full access to Google Play and download the apps you love, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, kids app and more.

Stunning Widescreen Enjoyment: The MatrixPad S30 comes with a 10.1″ Full HD 1920 x 1200 resolution IPS display that delivers excellent details. Dual speakers produce high-quality, authentic audio reproduction for your favorite music. 8MP front and 13MP rear-facing cameras turn your photos and videos into lively and shareable moments. With Bluetooth 5.0, video chat is achievable combined with our tablet’s HD display and other Bluetooth device.

Long Lasting Battery: Its large-capacity 6000mAh battery can effortlessly support you for up to 15 hours of reading, browsing, watching movies and playing games. Premium battery performance and lightweight metal design make it possible for you to take anywhere, anytime.

Large and Expandable Storage: 32GB of onboard memory and a microSD card slot can expand your storage to up to 128GB, that feature helps to keep all your favorite media files along with you, such as eBooks, songs, videos, photos, music, etc.