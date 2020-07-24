VANKYO MatrixPad S10 10 inch Tablet, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage, Quad-Core Processor, Android OS, 10.1″ IPS HD Display, Wi-Fi, USB Type C Port, GPS, FM, Slate Black



Vankyo MatrixPad S10 is the upgrade version of MatrixPad Z4, while is faster than the previous generation. It comes with a 10 inch HD display, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM(expandable up to 128 GB), quad-core processor, Android 9.0 Pie OS, dual cameras(8MP rear camera), WiFi, FM, GPS. What’s more, it’s featured the Read mode, with which you can enjoy immersive reading in black and white. Complete tasks, enjoy movies on the go, watch online recipes or drama on FaceBook, read E-books, play light games or use offline Google map outdoor. Make your day joyful and convenient.

Native Android OS, No Bloatware



MatrixPad S10 tablet runs the native GMS certified Android 9.0 Pie. It comes with basic Apps installed only, such as Google Play, Google Map, Google Music, Gmail, YouTube. With Google Play already on, you have full access to download any desired Apps. Put an Android game App or music App from Google Play straight into your S10 tablet is easy.

Android 9.0 Pie

10” IPS HD display

Quad-Core (4×1.3Ghz)

2GB RAM, 32GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB)

6000 mAh battery

1x USB C port; 1x Micro SD card slot; 1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

802.11 bgn WiFi

Read mode/ Eye health mode

Read Easily in Any Light

With its 178 degree IPS display, your MatrixPad S10 renders your digital media in vivid, lifelike detail. You’ll always enjoy crisp, vibrant images when watching movies or catching up on the latest news. With read mode, you’ll enjoy immersive reading everything in black and white. While reading at night with the eye health function ON is easy for the eyes.

Power up Your Day

The 6000mAh battery keeps you powered up to watch, read and game at home or on the go for up to 8 hours of mixed usage. Keep all your favorite media to the tablet (32 GB) and go wherever the day takes you. (Battery life will vary based on device settings, usage, and others.Certain apps may reduce battery life.)

Store More of Your Moments

With 32GB on board storage, you can store tons of photos, eBooks, songs, and movies, etc. Plus, the S10 tablet supports expandable memory by microSD card up to 128GB. Huge room for everything, from your go-to shows to your favorite memories.

Guide Your Way

Integrated GPS sensor makes offline navigation possible when you download an offline map to the tablet before going outside.

While you can always listen to your favorite stations, daily news, weather forecasts, and more with built-in FM.

Snap the Moments

The S10 tablet features a 8MP rear camera which rivals most of the 10 inch tablets. Take stunning post-worthy pics or videos whenever you feel inspired, or record memorable moments for birthday party, family get together, etc. The 2-megapixel front camera enables video calling with friends, families who live apart.

Voice Control with Google Assistant

Quickly get answers, take calls, play a song, check the temperature, control smart devices and more – with the Google Assistant built in. It’s like having your own personal Google that’s always got your back.(Tablet stand is not included.)

Higher performance: Packed with a powerful and robust Quad-core and 2GB RAM, your MatrixPad S10 is faster and more responsive than the 2019 edition, delivering quick app launches, smooth light games and videos, and great overall performance. Running the native Android 9.0 Pie, the 10 inch android tablet is loaded with basic Google apps only and without bloatware.

Crisp and clear IPS display: The 10 inch tablet adopts a 1280 x 800 IPS display, presenting a bright display with vivid colors for a more true-to-life viewing experience from all angles. Enjoy immersive reading with read mode on the big display and watch comfortably at night with Eye Health, an extra feature that automatically adjusts and optimizes the backlight to reduce eyestrain.

Portable tablet with dual speakers: The 10 inch tablet comes with 2 front box speakers, which produce robust and spacious sound for your favourite music, games and videos. At just over a pound, it’s so mobile that you could use it around the house or take it anywhere.

32GB ROM with expandable memory: The tablet offers 32GB of onboard memory and includes a microSD card slot (microSD card sold separately) that allows you to add up to an additional 128GB of memory, keep all your favorite media with you wherever you go, such as eBooks, songs, videos, photos, music, etc.

Long lasting entertainment: VANKYO MatrixPad S10 is equipped with a solid 6000mAh battery. Enjoy downloaded content on the go with up to 8 hours of mixed-use battery life. You can watch movie, listen to music, play games, surf the Internet, read e-Books, etc. Charge it via USB C port.