VANKYO Gaming Headset CM7000 with Authentic 7.1 Surround Sound Stereo PS4 Xbox One Headset, Gaming Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic & Memory Foam Ear Pads for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch



Price: $68.99 - $29.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 00:11:16 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Humanity Design

Easy to control the mic with a mute button and adjust the volume on the ear cup.

NOTE：

Please TURN ON this ” Mute Button ” on left earmuff before using headset to chat.

Multifunctional Controller

Plug & Play. No drivers needed. In-line Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound Advanced USB Adapter, you can easily use it for:

Turn ON/OFF the 7.1 Surround Sound, the Mic with mute button and the LED light. Adjust the Volume with “+” and “-” buttons. Attached to your T-shirt by the clip on the back.

Noise Canceling Microphone

CM7000 is equipped with a flexible 360° adjustable noise-canceling microphone, which significantly reduces the external ambient noise. You can mute and unmute it to share the tactics precisely and timely with your teammates. Win every game with ease!

Always Be a Winner

With the customized 50mm drivers, plus the immersive 7.1 surround sound that can be disabled, CM7000 maximizes the accuracy for the specific sound like weapon fire, gunshot, etc., and attains a full range of audio from deep bass to sonic highs. The players can experience a 360-degree sound stage of the game they are playing.

More Comfortable Than Ever

Combining metal support with a suspended padded over-the-head strap, CM7000 relieves the pressure on ears effectively and provides a comfortable fit for extended use. The fully-enclosed ear cups are constructed with allergy-free and breathable materials, covered with leatherette to ensure long-lasting comfort.

What’s Included in Box？

1× Gaming Headset CM7000

1× 7.1 Surround Sound USB Adapter

1× Audio/Mic Splitter Adapter

1× Quick Guide

Multi-platform Compatibility



The 3.5mm jack plug, all-in-one USB port, and audio/mic splitter adapter make CM7000 compatible with multiple platforms that include PCs, mobile devices, Xbox, Switch, PlayStation and more, tremendously enhancing the versatility without extra connection.

WARM TIPS : The Xbox One model requires an adapter, not included.

🎧 ERGONOMIC DESIGN & PREMIUM MATERIAL- VANKYO gaming headsets designed double padded headbands not only good for reducing head pressure but also suitable for various head shapes. Ears are completely covered by soft and breathable earmuffs that isolate noises effectively and allow for long gaming sessions without fatigue.【NOTE: Please TURN ON this ” Mute Button ” on left earmuff before using headset to chat.】

🎧 MULTIPLE PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY- Unique 2 in 1 split cables design (equipped with both USB port and 3.5 mm audio jack) makes this gaming headphone widely compatible with Xbox One, PS4 controller, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo New 3DS LL/3DS, Nintendo 3DS LL/3DS.【WARM TIPS : The Xbox One model requires an adapter, not included.】

🎧 NOISE CANCELING MICROPHONE & IN-LINE CONTROLLER- VANKYO gaming headphones provide high-end noise cancellation. Flexible and sensible microphone can be adjusted to any angles you want and enables you to chat with your teammates with crystal clarity. You could adjust volume or turn on/off your mic by easy-to-operated controller to coordinate with every scene of your game.

🎧 DURABLE FEATURE & PROFESSIONAL SERVICE- VANKYO PC gaming headset is equipped with durable nylon braided cables, leatherette joints and premium metal, which can support you with every game battle. Experienced engineers and professional support teams provide every customer with 24-Month Guarantee and 3-Month Free-return. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us by [email protected]