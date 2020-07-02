Vanilla Ice having Fourth of July weekend concert in Texas despite coronavirus surge

The “Ice Ice Baby” star not too long ago posted about lacking concert events on his verified Instagram account.
“I can’t wait to get back to this,” he wrote in the caption of a video exhibiting a crowded concert. “The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers.”
Concerts and festivals internationally have been canceled or postponed as a result of of the pandemic.
On Thursday he posted a video of a gaggle of musicians busking.
“Music makes the world go around. It makes people happy,” he wrote. “I think we could all use some happiness With all this corona mess Happening.”
The Independence Day Throwback Beach Party is ready to be held Friday at Emerald Point Bar & Grill, which is categorized as a restaurant.
The occasion’s promoter, Mike Wade, told the Austin Chronicle that the present’s capability shall be 2,500.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott not too long ago ordered that bars reclose in the state as a result of of the rising numbers of these contracting coronavirus.
CNN has reached out to reps for the rapper for remark.