Vanilla Ice CANCELS Fourth Of July Texas Concert Following Major Backlash Over COVID-19 Concerns

Vanilla Ice has lastly thawed his stone-cold stance on internet hosting a live performance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Following main backlash for a scheduled “Independence Day Throwback Beach Party” this Fourth of July weekend in Texas, the place coronavirus instances have spiked by the 1000’s, the Ice, Ice, Baby rapper has formally determined to cancel the present!

Related: Hundreds Of Teens Exposed To COVID-19 After Irresponsible ‘Pong Fest’ Party

ICYMI, the 52-year-old was set to carry out at a 2,500-capacity venue in Austin on Friday regardless of a current surge in COVID-19 instances and hospitalizations within the state. The artist took to Twitter on Thursday night time to share the choice, which he admits was closely influenced by the opinions of his followers — and you understand, the rules set out by numerous medical professionals and state officers, however who’s counting?

Alongside a video message to followers, he wrote:

“Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date. We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home.”

Smart transfer, dude!

Ice continued to clarify himself throughout the clip, saying that though plans for the ’90s-themed present had been in place “a long time ago,” it’s merely not definitely worth the danger:

“Basically, I’m not going. I listen to my fans, I hear all you people out there. I didn’t know the numbers were so crazy in Austin, but we were hoping it would be a lot better by Fourth of July because we booked this concert a long time ago.”

It’ll be a disappointment to the 1000’s of people that had been wanting ahead to all of this, however let’s face it: it could be close to unimaginable to implement social distancing in that state of affairs, even on the out of doors Emerald Point Bar & Grill the place the live performance was slated to happen. Other bars and venues throughout the state stay closed, however because the aforementioned venue is technically a restaurant, it was allowed to remain open.

Hear from the person himself within the full video replace (beneath):

Due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna transfer the live performance to a greater date. We had been hoping for higher Coronavirus numbers by July however Unfortunately the numbers have elevated fairly a bit so for the security and well being of everybody we’re going to remain house. pic.twitter.com/MWWfNWf3zd — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) July 2, 2020

Again, that is undoubtedly for one of the best!

Related: NYC Hotels Exposed For Not Changing Bedding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Although Vanilla Ice promised loads of throwback vibes and nostalgia at his set, Travis County Health Department spokesperson Jen Samp stated it finest when she instructed TMZ:

“This is not wise regardless of who is performing at any gathering right now. The best way to be nostalgic is by protecting your parents and grandparents and staying home.”

Now, can Chase Rice lastly cancel his ongoing tour and get on board with the occasions, too?! Just saying!