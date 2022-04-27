Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the Homeland party, was at the central police station, where the protesting activists were detained. After leaving the police station, Vanetsyan announced live that their young people were demonstrating peacefully in the streets of Yerevan. “Police use disproportionate force against protesters, thinking that we will break our will so, will frighten us or it will ever deprive it of the flow of the people, which is already on the street.”

Vanetsyan addressed the citizens, urging them to go to Freedom Square today at 18:30. “We will not stop our process, it depends on each of you what kind of country we will live in.”

The awareness march led by Vanetsyan will take place at 7 p.m. It is planned to start the march from Mashtots Avenue, then go to Baghramyan Avenue through Paronyan and Proshyan streets, and from there return to Freedom Square. There will be a concert in Freedom Square today as well.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN