Vanetsyan hints plans for ‘political alliance’ with partners – Armenian News

No political power has confirmed or denied the potential for signing a memorandum of understanding; that is a political course of, the Homeland social gathering’s chief stated at present, commenting on the reported plans for inking cooperation offers with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D) and the Prosperous Armenia social gathering (PAP).

Artur Vanetsyan advised reporters that they’re now in an “active dialogue” with partners over “consolidating around common concerns to act on a united front”.

“Our political negotiations are underway at the moment, so after we have a political decision, we will immediately inform the public of the cooperation, format and the participants,” he stated.