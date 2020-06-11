Vanetsyan critical of Argishti Kyaramyan’s appointment as new NSS chief – Panorama

Former Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, Chairman of the Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan disapproves of the appointment of Argishti Kyaramyan as new chief of the law-enforcement agency.

“Argishti Kyaramyan’s appointment as Director of the National Security Service poses a threat to national security,” that he said at a program on Yerkir Media TV channel.

He argued that Kyaramyan, who lacks management experience and has never served at national security structures, will now have use of a lot of information and certainly will have to make quick and operational decisions in different situations.

“Whereas, the National Security Service will not only cope with the fight economic crimes and corruption. It has more serious dilemmas, such as intelligence and counterintelligence, with long-term work experience needed to handle them,” the ex-NSS chief said.

Vanetsyan disagreed with the claims of civil society activists that by picking an unexperienced person to head the National Security Service, it will be possible to obtain rid of Russian influence on the structure.

“Let me make it clear that the National Security Service of Armenia has never been under Russian influence. These are false allegations made by some circles,” he said, stating civil society activists have received funds from different organizations and countries to undertake anti-Russian propaganda in Armenia and some of them have been in power today.

“The allegations that the NSS is under Russian influence are false. By making such statements, some people are fulfilling the orders of their customers,” Vanetsyan said.